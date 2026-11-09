Jordon Hudson sues couple that allegedly leaked video of shirtless Bill Belichick on porch

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Jordon Hudson is suing the owners of a Massachusetts rental property for their alleged connection to the release of a video that showed her then-boyfriend Bill Belichick shirtless and outside the home while Hudson was renting it in 2023.

In a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk County Superior Court, Hudson accuses the couple of invasion of privacy, breach of contract and unfair and deceptive conduct after the video, which was captured on a porch security camera, and “personal and private information about Ms. Hudson” were leaked online.

According to the complaint, that leak in November 2023 was the reason the public found out about the romantic relationship between the then-22-year-old former college cheerleader and the then-70-year-old coach of the New England Patriots, who now coaches the North Carolina Tar Heels.

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“These outrageous violations of Ms. Hudson’s privacy have, among other things, resulted in significant unwanted publicity and scrutiny of Ms. Hudson and her relationship with Mr. Belichick, which they had intended to remain private, and led to the ridicule and denigration of Ms. Hudson through numerous tabloid stories published by the media,” the complaint states.

“This unwanted scrutiny and the ensuing media stories, which contain false information, has caused significant damage to Ms. Hudson, which would not have occurred had Defendants not leaked Ms. Hudson’s personal and private information.”

The Times was unsuccessful in attempts to reach the defendants for comment.

The complaint states that Hudson booked the rental house for four days through Airbnb in or around June 2023. During her stay, the filing states, Hudson received a text from one of the owners reminding her not to park in front of a neighbor’s property. According to the complaint, the owner also texted Hudson “a link to a Ring video of a shirtless Mr. Belichick walking to and from the Property, which had been captured and saved without the knowledge or authorization of Mr. Belichick or Ms. Hudson (the ‘Ring Video’).”

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Hudson then informed the defendant that privacy was important to them and asked if she could delete the video, the lawsuit states, to which she received the response: “We will delete it from ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted.”

After the video was leaked and the relationship became public, the complaint states, the same defendant told Hudson, “I absolutely did not leak this video to twitter or anyone.” But in May 2025, according to the filing, the owner told Hudson in a text that while they didn’t release the video publicly, “we had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him [Mr. Belichick], isn’t it him and I don’t know what happened from there.”

The complaint also accuses the defendants of giving a second porch video of Belichick to journalist Pablo Torre, who aired it on his podcast that same month.

Hudson is requesting a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages and an order “enjoining Defendants from disclosing or disseminating any personal and/or private information related to Ms. Hudson to any third-party.”

Multiple media outlets reported last month that Hudson and Belichick quietly ended their romantic releationship in late 2025 but remain close friends and business partners.