LeBron James says ‘family is safe’ after arrest of alleged stalker outside Brentwood home
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- A man was arrested outside LeBron James’ Brentwood home Friday, according to multiple media reports, and booked on suspicion of felony stalking.
- A 22-year-old suspect is being held at the Van Nuys Regional Jail in connection with the incident.
- James, now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, said his family is safe.
LeBron James says that his loved ones are not in danger after multiple media outlets reported that a man was arrested outside the former Lakers star’s Brentwood home late last week.
According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in a Brentwood neighborhood on Friday at around 9:40 p.m. A 22-year-old male identified as Jaliere McWhite was taken into custody without incident and booked for felony stalking.
As of Monday morning, McWhite was being held on $150,000 bond at the Van Nuys Regional Jail, according to online inmate records.
These joyous new Lakers have wings and feel 270 pounds lighter without LeBron James while the 76ers look like they’re struggling with him, Bill Plaschke writes.
James, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, was asked about the incident following his team’s 127-121 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday.
“My family is safe, and that’s the most important,” James said. “We’re still looking into everything.”
The two guards had played a total of 16 minutes combined as the team opened the season 6-2 behind the dominant play of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
A 24-year NBA veteran, James spent the previous eight seasons with the Lakers before signing with the 76ers as a free agent this summer. His wife, Savannah James, and 12-year-old daughter Zhuri still live in Los Angeles.
James told reporters last year that his oldest son Bronny James, a third-year Lakers guard who was assigned to G League Coachella Valley last week, had moved out of the family home. Middle child Bryce James is a redshirt freshman guard at Arizona.