LeBron James says ‘family is safe’ after arrest of alleged stalker outside Brentwood home

Philadelphia 76ers’ LeBron James looks on before an NBA basketball game against the Bulls on Sunday in Chicago.

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LeBron James says that his loved ones are not in danger after multiple media outlets reported that a man was arrested outside the former Lakers star’s Brentwood home late last week.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in a Brentwood neighborhood on Friday at around 9:40 p.m. A 22-year-old male identified as Jaliere McWhite was taken into custody without incident and booked for felony stalking.

As of Monday morning, McWhite was being held on $150,000 bond at the Van Nuys Regional Jail, according to online inmate records.

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James, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, was asked about the incident following his team’s 127-121 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday.

“My family is safe, and that’s the most important,” James said. “We’re still looking into everything.”

Lakers Lakers assign Bronny James, Cameron Carr to G League team The two guards had played a total of 16 minutes combined as the team opened the season 6-2 behind the dominant play of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

A 24-year NBA veteran, James spent the previous eight seasons with the Lakers before signing with the 76ers as a free agent this summer. His wife, Savannah James, and 12-year-old daughter Zhuri still live in Los Angeles.

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James told reporters last year that his oldest son Bronny James, a third-year Lakers guard who was assigned to G League Coachella Valley last week, had moved out of the family home. Middle child Bryce James is a redshirt freshman guard at Arizona.