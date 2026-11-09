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Where are they now? Sports stars who are flourishing long after their careers

Los Angeles, CA - January 22: Randy Gardner and Tai Babilonia at LA84 Foundation.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
(Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Courtesy of Renee Vachon)
(Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff Writer Follow
A look at several former standout athletes from across Southern California who have flourished in life since walking away from competition.

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