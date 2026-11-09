Where are they now? Sports stars who are flourishing long after their careers
Danny Everett, an Olympic gold medalist and former world-record holder in the 400-meter relay, traded the track for cooking nearly 30 years ago.
Curtis Pride endured years in the minors before breaking through with Montreal to become one of baseball’s few deaf major leaguers and a symbol of perseverance.
Former U.S. soccer star Paul Caligiuri is reinventing himself as a grassroots evangelist, challenging pay-to-play costs and field shortages while mentoring kids.
David Lesch was supposed to have a distinguished career with the Dodgers after being drafted by the team. Instead, he became Middle East political expert.
Through triumph and tragedy, Tai Babilonia redefined what a figure skater could be, winning five U.S. titles with pairs partner Randy Gardner.
Vince Ferragamo was the first quarterback to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl, a feat that continues to be a source of pride and motivation for the longtime SoCal resident.
Rogie Vachon helped transform the Kings in the 1970s as the franchise established a presence in L.A. that would he would help build and nurture well beyond his playing days.
Former Dodgers outfielder Mike Davis, a key factor in Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off World Series home run, has found peace coaching youth baseball.
He’s an NBA and UCLA basketball legend. Reggie Miller’s ‘passion’ at 60? Mountain biking
Bike racing has not just given Reggie Miller a competitive outlet, it’s provided an avenue for addressing issues of importance to him, among them equality, inclusion and social justice.
If the team was to a pick a Mr. L.A. Dodger, the soft-spoken Bill Russell, a Dodger for nearly half a century, would have to be in that conversation.
Dan Ardell won the College World Series at USC and made his MLB debut for the Angels within a matter of months in 1961. But it was what came after that fulfilled his life.
Wes Parker has accomplished much outside of baseball since retiring from the Dodgers more than 50 years ago, but he still has fond memories of his time with the team.