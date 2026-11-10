Bob Boone, longtime Angels catcher and part of a three-generation family of All-Stars, dies at 78

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Bob Boone, a four-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner who spent much of his career with the Angels, has died, his son Bret announced Tuesday via social media. He was 78. No cause of death was shared.

The sturdy catcher was the middle man in one of the most accomplished three-generation Major League Baseball families. He caught more games than all but two catchers in history.

Boone’s father, Ray, and his sons Aaron and Bret also enjoyed successful playing careers. But Bob’s stood out primarily because he was as durable as a cast-iron skillet, catching 2,225 games in 19 seasons.

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He spent seven seasons in the 1980s with the Angels, whose manager Gene Mauch marveled after Boone led the American League by catching 147 games at age 37 in 1985, the fourth of five consecutive years he did so.

“Bob Boone is a freak,” Mauch said told The Times the following spring. “I never dreamed he’d catch that many games. A hundred and fifty games is not realistic for a 38-year-old catcher; it’s ridiculous. Except it’s not ridiculous to Bob Boone. I quit being surprised by Bob Boone a long time ago. I’ve never known anyone so mentally tough and impervious to pain.”

Catcher Bob Boone of the Angels argues with plate umpire Tim Tschida, who had just thrown him out of the game against the Mariners in Seattle, Aug. 7, 1987. (Gary Stewart/AP)

Once Boone punched the clock, he punched out baserunners, throwing out a league-leading 41.6% of base stealers in 1985, one of three times he did so with the Angels. And he seemed to improve with age. All seven of Boone’s Gold Gloves came after he turned 30, including four in a row from ages 38 to 41.

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“Boone’s leadership, exceptional defense and knowledge of the game made him an invaluable presence behind the plate and helped the Angels win two division titles,” the Angels said Tuesday in a statement. “His impact on our pitchers and the example he set for his teammates are lasting parts of his legacy with our franchise.”

When Boone retired at age 42 in 1990, he had caught more games than anyone in Major League history: 2,225. Three years later, Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk edged him by one. Another future Hall of Famer, Ivan Rodriguez, blew past both of them, retiring in 2011 with 2,427 games caught.

No active catcher is anywhere close to passing those three. Salvador Perez (1,427), J.T. Realmuto (1,401) and Christian Vasquez (1,005) are the only ones with more than 1,000 games caught, and all three will begin next season at age 36.

“The roster lists me as the catcher,” Boone told the Times in 1986. “If you’re the catcher, you catch. Every day. I don’t think catching is much more demanding than any other position. It’s not any more difficult than, say, right fielder or third baseman. If they’re in the lineup every day, why shouldn’t I?”

Robert Raymond Boone was born Nov. 19, 1947, in San Diego, where he raised his family. He was the fifth great-grandson of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone.

Boone grew up on a baseball field. His father, Ray Boone, was an infielder who broke into the big leagues in 1948 after three years of military service during WWII and three years in the minors. Bob was born a year before his dad made his debut with the then-Cleveland Indians. Ray played 13 seasons for six teams, batting .275 with 151 home runs.

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Coach Bob Boone of the Cincinnati Reds watches batting practice with his son Bret, a Reds second baseman, before a 1994 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (George Gojkovich / Getty Images)

A special family moment came at the 2003 All-Star Game when Ray and Bob attended because Aaron and Bret were playing. Already the first family to have three generations play in the majors, they became the first and only family to have all members in each generation participate in the All-Star Game.

“Anybody that’s not proud in this situation,” Ray Boone said at the time, “there’s something wrong with them.”

Bob Boone was a sixth-round pick of the Phillies in 1969 out of Stanford, where he graduated with a degree in psychology. He transitioned from third base to catcher, made his MLB debut in 1972 and became the Phillies’ starting catcher the next season, a position he held until they traded him to the Angels 10 years later. Boone helped Philadelphia win the 1980 World Series.

“Bob was an incredible player, teammate and family man,” the Phillies said in a statement. “He embodied everything we believe exemplary athletes should represent, both on and off the field. We were proud to have him as part of the Phillies family during one of the most historic runs in team history. His impact on our organization, his teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten.”

Boone played in seven postseasons with the Phillies and Angels, hitting .311 with two home runs. He finished his career with a .254 batting average, 105 home runs and 826 runs batted in. He also made a mark as the MLB players union’s National League player representative during a mid-season strike in 1981.

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After retiring as a player, Boone seemed a natural to become a manager. When Orlando attempted to join the National League as an expansion team, Bob was set to lead the team. Miami and Denver got the franchises, however, and Boone didn’t get a chance to manage until 1995 when he led the Royals.

He was fired midway through his third season and lasted another 2 1/2 seasons managing the Cincinnati Reds from 2001-2003, a stint during which he managed his son Aaron, who in turn has been manager of the New York Yankees the last nine seasons.

Boone spent several years as an assistant general manager and vice president for player development with the Washington Nationals. He was part of their front office in 2019 when they won the only World Series in franchise history.

Boone’s son Bret said on Facebook, “With a heavy heart I’m here to confirm the passing of my dad (Bob Boone) today. He was a man of great integrity. He was a great dad, husband, and patriarch. It was a privilege to call him my father. Baseball lost a great one today.”

