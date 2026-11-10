Kirk Cousins is returning to Vikings after trade deadline deal with Raiders

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 15-year veteran has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

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Kirk Cousins is returning to the Minnesota Vikings more than two years after the team allowed the veteran quarterback to leave as a free agent.

The Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday before the NFL’s 1 p.m. PST trade deadline in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2027, according to multiple media outlets.

A 15-year player, Cousins played for the Vikings from 2019-2023, going 50-37-1 as their starting quarterback and making three Pro Bowls during that span. After two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins has played well for Las Vegas this season, completing 64% of his passes for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

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After dropping to 4-5, however, the Raiders appear ready to move on with 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback.

Rams Rams star Puka Nacua likely will be placed on injured reserve Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with a MCL and PCL sprains in his knee in addition to turf toe and likely will miss at least the next four games.

The Vikings are 6-2 this season behind a stellar defense that is giving up 14.5 points (best in the NFL) and 280 yards (second to the Seattle Seahawks) a game. Minnesota’s defense is also tied with that of the Houston Texans for most sacks (29) with each team having played eight games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings offense is one of the league’s worst, averaging just 266.8 yards (31st) and 160.8 passing yards (31st) a game.

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The trade comes a day after a disastrous “Monday Night Football” outing by backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with three turnovers while starting for the injured Kyler Murray in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.

Sam Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record that year, but he left as a free agent the following offseason and won Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks in February.

Last season, McCarthy started 10 games for Minnesota, with Wentz getting five starts and Max Brosmer two. This past offseason, the Vikings signed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Murray as their starter and kept Wentz as his backup. McCarthy was traded to the New York Giants in late September.