NFL Week 10 picks: Packers prevail over Vikings; Steelers beat Bengals

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 10 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 15-0 record. Through the first nine weeks of the season, he is 89-47 (.654).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 9 would have been 12-3 (.800). For the season, his record against the spread is 65-71 (.478).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers and Eagles are off this week.