Stephen Curry calls out Gilbert Arenas, others over comments about wife Ayesha. Here’s the latest

One scene features Ayesha and Daddario sharing a 5-second kiss. Naturally, folks on social media had some very mature reactions, such as “I’ve never seen her look at Steph like this,” and “can’t believe my goat Steph gotta go through this” and “grounds for a divorce.”

Ayesha even jumped into one of the threads. “It’s not even real,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji, “you guys are annoying.”

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The kiss also became a topic on several podcasts. Arenas and Young discussed it Sunday on their “We Said What We Said” podcast, with Arenas doing most of the talking and Young, who played with Stephen on the Warriors during the 2017-2018 season, mainly expressing agreement.

Former Wizards player Gilbert Arenas is honored during a 2022 halftime ceremony in Washington, D.C. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

“When you’re talking about an American family, [Stephen] is the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas said. “Got the best kids. The only blemish in the family is the wife in a sense ‘cause she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives.

“We don’t want to hear you,” Arenas said of the public’s feelings on star athletes’ significant others. “We just want to know you’re there, you’re fine, you are taking the pictures. But we don’t want to know you.”

In another video, posted Tuesday, Arenas tried explaining that he had been talking about Ayesha‘s behavior only in comparison with that of her husband.

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“She’s not doing anything wrong as for just women themselves. She’s not,” Arenas said. “But you’ve got to remember, he’s 100% clean. ... Like he’s he is the pope in a sense, right? You make one mistake, you are the worst out of the two, is basically what I’m saying.”

In an episode of the “Speakeasy” podcast titled “VIDEO: Steph Curry’s Wife KISSES ANOTHER MAN!” the unmarried Acho states he wouldn’t be OK with a significant other kissing someone else in a movie.

“It wouldn’t be me and it couldn’t be me,” Acho said. “Here’s the thing. I don’t think people were meant genetically, physically, anatomically, spiritually designed to watch their partner kiss another person, whether it’s done in the name of acting or not. I just do not think that we were like physically and emotionally designed for that.”