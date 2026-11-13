UFC’s Tommy McMillen says he’s ready to fight days after apparent overdose

UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen is interviewed after his victory over Marwan Rahiki on Sept. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

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UFC fighter Tommy McMillen is apparently ready to return to the octagon days after he was found unresponsive in an Arizona nightclub restroom as result of an overdose.

“Ready for a short notice call @ufc,” the undefeated featherweight wrote Thursday on Instagram.

At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, officers found “an adult man identified as “Thomas J. McMillen” on the bathroom floor of Cake Nightclub in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. A police report filed by the officers was titled “Overdose.”

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“Responding officers pulled [McMillen] from bathroom and he was transported to the hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He was unresponsive, but still breathing when he arrived at the hospital. He was in stable condition and was not believed to have any life-threatening complications at the time officers checked on him at the hospital.”

TMZ reports that officers found a white, powdery substance on the ground near McMillen and administered the opioid antagonist Narcon before he was transported to the hospital.

Retired MMA fighter Tim Welch, who serves as a coach and mentor to McMillen, posted a photo of his 28-year-old protege on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Tommy is completely ok and training yesterday.”

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UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

McMillen has an overall record of 12-0 — with five knockouts, five wins by submission and nine first-round finishes — and is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision over Marwan Rahiki on Sept. 19. He doesn’t have any fights currently scheduled.