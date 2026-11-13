UFC’s Tommy McMillen says he’s ready to fight days after apparent overdose
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- UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was found unresponsive at an Arizona nightclub early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.
- Days later, the undefeated 28-year-old featherweight said he was ready to fight on short notice.
UFC fighter Tommy McMillen is apparently ready to return to the octagon days after he was found unresponsive in an Arizona nightclub restroom as result of an overdose.
“Ready for a short notice call @ufc,” the undefeated featherweight wrote Thursday on Instagram.
At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, officers found “an adult man identified as “Thomas J. McMillen” on the bathroom floor of Cake Nightclub in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. A police report filed by the officers was titled “Overdose.”
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“Responding officers pulled [McMillen] from bathroom and he was transported to the hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He was unresponsive, but still breathing when he arrived at the hospital. He was in stable condition and was not believed to have any life-threatening complications at the time officers checked on him at the hospital.”
TMZ reports that officers found a white, powdery substance on the ground near McMillen and administered the opioid antagonist Narcon before he was transported to the hospital.
Retired MMA fighter Tim Welch, who serves as a coach and mentor to McMillen, posted a photo of his 28-year-old protege on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Tommy is completely ok and training yesterday.”
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UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.
McMillen has an overall record of 12-0 — with five knockouts, five wins by submission and nine first-round finishes — and is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision over Marwan Rahiki on Sept. 19. He doesn’t have any fights currently scheduled.