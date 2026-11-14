College football: ACC’s Wake Forest, Miami strengthen case for playoff

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (3) passes the ball while under pressure from two Southern Methodist defenders.

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The Atlantic Coast Conference looks like it will get two teams in the College Football Playoff.

No. 13 Wake Forest notched one of the more surprising wins of the season Saturday, thumping Southern Methodist 49-7 in Dallas as a slight underdog with Gio Lopez running for two touchdowns and throwing for a score. The Deamon Decons extended their winning streak to seven games while strengthening a case for a playoff spot in the 12-team postseason bracket.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) led 42-0 at halftime while handing the Mustangs (7-3, 5-3) their first ACC loss at home in the Ford Stadium finale of their third ACC season. SMU entered 12-0 at home in league games. The loss ended the Mustangs’ 10-game winning streak at home.

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Wake Forest can solidify its grip on a playoff spot with a win next week at Georgia Tech.

No. 7 Miami, meanwhile, bounced back from a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame by handling Duke at home, 36-25 and tying a school record with its 11th consecutive ACC victory.

Darian Mensah passed for 382 yards and a touchdown against Duke, his former school, while Javian Mallory scored three times. Mark Fletcher Jr. also ran for a touchdown for Miami (9-1, 7-0). Cooper Barkate — like Mensah, a former Duke star — had his first 100-yard game for Miami, catching eight passes for 134 yards.

Duke’s Nate Sheppard accounted for 240 yards — 131 rushing, 93 receiving and 16 passing — plus rushed for two scores and caught a conversion pass. Sheppard had a pair of 47-yard runs along with 12 catches.

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The Hurricanes can wrap up a spot in the Dec. 5 ACC title game if North Carolina beats Louisville later Saturday. If Louisville wins, Miami would need to win one of its final two games to clinch.

The ACC landed two teams in the 12-team playoff in the 2024-25 season, with SMU and Clemson securing the final two spots. Miami was the league’s lone representative last year and advanced to the national championship game before losing to unbeaten Indiana.

No. 3 Alabama 21, at Vanderbilt 6: Keelon Russell threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in an ugly win that did little to help the Crimson Tide’s playoff stock.

Alabama (8-2, 6-2 SEC), which had three turnovers, struggled for the first half against a team that came in having recently snapped a five-game skid. The Crimson Tide led only 7-3 at halftime thanks to Russell’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Pritchett.

The Crimson Tide had five sacks and held Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-6) to a season-low 235 yards of total offense. The Commodores turned it over on downs on three of their final four drives, twice inside the Alabama 15, and also missed a field goal late.

at Colorado 42, No. 14 Houston 32: The host Buffaloes had their first victory over a top-15 team since 2007 on Friday night to slightly cool down the hot seat for coach Deion Sanders. The last time the Buffaloes beat a team ranked that high was No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 29, 2007.

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Colorado (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) needs to win out to become bowl eligible — and avoid a third losing campaign in Sanders’ four seasons. Sanders is 20-27 since taking over the program.

Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Cougars (7-3, 4-3)..

at No. 20 Ohio State 28, Northwestern 19: Luke Fahey passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, while Jeremiah Smith had 11 receptions for 117 yards and a score to lead the Buckeyes to victory.

Bo Jackson had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), which bounced back after losing two straight regular-season games for the first time since 2011.

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol had 225 yards passing and accounted for both touchdowns for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), but it wasn’t enough as they lost their third straight game.

Etc.

The Southeastern Conference announced that No. 19 Mississippi’s game at Oklahoma will be played Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in the aftermath of the Federal Aviation Administration‘s decision to ground all flights. The SEC said Ole Miss was unable to leave Oxford on Friday night. Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny ripped the decision, which he said was made by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey over the Sooners’ “strong objection.” He said the SEC threatened Oklahoma with a forfeit if it did not agree to the move.

