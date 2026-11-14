Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Unbeaten Bruins get the Plaschke touch

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney watches the game against Nevada from the sideline with hands on hips and headset around neck.
Coach Bob Chesney led the UCLA football team a 9-0 start entering Friday night’s game against Illinois.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

1

Oh for cryin’ out loud. Everybody knows that The Times worships USC sports, but do you people really hate UCLA that much?

You run Plaschke’s assertion that the Bruins have “The best college football team in America” right there on page D1, Sunday morning, to be read by everybody everywhere. You know what happens now, right? Right?

Stephen Mattson
Los Osos

Congratulations to the Bruins for starting the season 9-0, but before Plaschke (aka “The Rams will go undefeated” he predicted before playing their first game) crowns them as the national champions, he should take a look at their current strength of schedule.

Advertisement

It’s about 77th, with the opponents combined record about 27-40, including such teams as California, San Diego State and Nevada ranked 94th or worse. They have beaten just one currently ranked team, Oregon at 13th, and given the expansion of the Big Ten have drawn a very soft conference schedule.

So far so good, but let’s wait until January for the hyperbole.

John Schiermeier
Valencia

I had hoped and prayed that the Bruins could fly under his radar until Nov. 28. But alas, I opened my L.A. Times this morning and there on the front page of the sports section was the death warrant for UCLA’s football season. Another over the top, hyperbolic column by the one and only Bill Plaschke. It is an undeniable kiss of death. Take Illinois on the moneyline and bet the farm.

Kevin Hennings
Laguna Hills

Did UCLA have to pay coach Bob Chesney or did he just come to coach for free after seeing UCLA’s schedule? 9-0 is a good story but “where’s the beef” in their schedule? They beat a ranked Oregon team, but it was shortly after Oregon lost their first-string quarterback. Now they have a mediocre Illinois and a sinking Michigan (just fired their offensive coordinator). I guess if they can beat USC I will give them some due credit, but then I want to see them beat a top-five ranked team in the playoff. Then they can pay Chesney.

Allen Schanhaar
Redondo Beach

2

Good news, bad news

The good news for the Chargers is it looks like they’ll be in great position to draft Ohio State’s Jeremiyah Smith, the most exciting receiver to enter the NFL since Randy Moss. The bad news is, Justin Herbert probably won’t be able to throw to him since he’ll still be in a full body cast recovering from the beating he’s taking this season.

John Merryman
Redondo Beach

3

JuJu rising

I don’t believe in reincarnation, but am pretty sure Kobe Bryant has returned as JuJu Watkins. From the three-level scoring, fluid body control and teeth gnashing facial expressions, Ju Ju is the female version of Kobe. Her magnetic personality is also the reason for the USC women’s program renaissance, filling the previously vacant Galen Center with enthusiastic crowds and young girls crying when she gives autographs and selfies.

Advertisement

Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista

4

Plenty to blame

After 10 years it’s finally time for Rams coach Sean McVay to go. He has been the worst clock management coach.

He has yet to find a solution for his special teams. And now, he makes the biggest bonehead play of his coaching career by having his best offensive player run with the ball in the final two minutes of Sunday’s game. Puka Nacua got hurt on the play and is out at least four games. Whatever chance they had to make the playoffs just ended.

Larry Stern
Westlake Village

5

Home cookin’

Thoroughly enjoyed Kevin Baxter’s article on Danny Everett. I saw him race a couple of times in person. His calm face and smooth stride, even down the home stretch, brought joy to spectators. Who knew that his cooking skills would continue to bring joy to people?

Michael Tanouye
Rancho Mission Viejo

6

Surprise appearance

I was surprised to read that the Dodgers let go a co-hitting coach as it appeared they had no hitting coach(es) last season.

David Marshall
Santa Monica

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Advertisement

Email: sports@latimes.com
Sports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement