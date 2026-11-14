Letters to Sports: Unbeaten Bruins get the Plaschke touch

Oh for cryin’ out loud. Everybody knows that The Times worships USC sports, but do you people really hate UCLA that much?

You run Plaschke’s assertion that the Bruins have “The best college football team in America” right there on page D1, Sunday morning, to be read by everybody everywhere. You know what happens now, right? Right?

Stephen Mattson

Los Osos

Congratulations to the Bruins for starting the season 9-0, but before Plaschke (aka “The Rams will go undefeated” he predicted before playing their first game) crowns them as the national champions, he should take a look at their current strength of schedule.

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It’s about 77th, with the opponents combined record about 27-40, including such teams as California, San Diego State and Nevada ranked 94th or worse. They have beaten just one currently ranked team, Oregon at 13th, and given the expansion of the Big Ten have drawn a very soft conference schedule.

So far so good, but let’s wait until January for the hyperbole.

John Schiermeier

Valencia

I had hoped and prayed that the Bruins could fly under his radar until Nov. 28. But alas, I opened my L.A. Times this morning and there on the front page of the sports section was the death warrant for UCLA’s football season. Another over the top, hyperbolic column by the one and only Bill Plaschke. It is an undeniable kiss of death. Take Illinois on the moneyline and bet the farm.

Kevin Hennings

Laguna Hills

Did UCLA have to pay coach Bob Chesney or did he just come to coach for free after seeing UCLA’s schedule? 9-0 is a good story but “where’s the beef” in their schedule? They beat a ranked Oregon team, but it was shortly after Oregon lost their first-string quarterback. Now they have a mediocre Illinois and a sinking Michigan (just fired their offensive coordinator). I guess if they can beat USC I will give them some due credit, but then I want to see them beat a top-five ranked team in the playoff. Then they can pay Chesney.

Allen Schanhaar

Redondo Beach