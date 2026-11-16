Fox Sports settles freelance workers’ wage claims in lawsuit that also accused Skip Bayless of harassment

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A class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of Fox Sports freelance employees over unpaid wages has reached a settlement in Los Angeles Superior Court. It’s the latest development in a complex case that began with allegations of sexual assault that resulted in the dismissal of prominent Fox talk show host Skip Bayless.

Freelance hairdresser Noushin Faraji filed the civil lawsuit against Bayless and Fox in January 2005, and an undisclosed out-of-court settlement was reached in August 2005. The judge dismissed allegations of sexual battery, hostile work environment, failure to prevent harassment, negligent supervision, retaliation and wrongful termination.

However, Faraji’s additional claims against Fox became the basis of a certified class action, a portion of which was resolved Friday by the settlement. Faraji and 420 other Fox non-exempt employees and freelance contractors accused Fox of failure to pay minimum wages, failure to reimburse business expenses, failure to pay all wages upon separation, failure to furnish accurate itemized wage statements, and unfair, unlawful, or fraudulent business practices.

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Members of the class action agreed to a settlement of $560,000. The net amount is $328,333.33 after attorney and other fees, resulting in a payment of $779.89 per class members. Rana Ayazi, the attorney representing Fajaji and the other class members, wrote in a court filing that the amount was 36% of a potential $2,184.35 recovery, which “remains adequate in light of the risks, expense, complexity, and likely duration of further litigation.”

Faraji’s blockbuster lawsuit accused Bayless of making repeated unwanted sexual advances toward her, including offering her $1.5 million to have sex with him. The lawsuit also alleged that “for over a decade at Fox, Faraji was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity.”

Sports Skip Bayless accused of offering Fox Sports hairstylist $1.5 million for sex Noushin Faraji has accused ex-Fox Sports host Skip Bayless of making unwanted sexual advances toward her, including offering the hairstylist $1.5 million to have sex with him, a lawsuit states.

Faraji alleged that when she and others reported the misconduct, “Fox retaliated against them while the perpetrators and those who protected them were ... promoted. This case thus represents yet another in a long line of cases chronicling the toxic culture at Fox, marked by bad faith promises and repeated failures to address a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy.”

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Bayless, 74, worked for Fox Sports from 2016 until 2024, when his show “Undisputed” was canceled after a dip in ratings coincided with the departure of his co-host, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. Bayless came to Fox from ESPN, where he first appeared on “Cold Pizza” in 2004 and eventually hosted “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith.

Faraji worked at the Fox studios in L.A. from 2012 until she was fired in 2024 for what the lawsuit said were “fabricated” reasons. In addition to Bayless, the lawsuit named as defendants Fox Sports executive vice president Charlie Dixon and Fox host Joy Taylor, both of whom were fired for reasons they claimed were unrelated to the lawsuit.