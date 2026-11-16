This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Iowa State women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly has been suspended for one game after making “inappropriate contact” with a player.

During a timeout in the final minutes of the Cyclones’ 69-64 win over Illinois Chicago Sunday, Fennelly shouted into the face of sophomore guard Sienna Harvey before reaching out and pushing her head with his hand.

“We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not,” Iowa State athletics director Jared Benko said in a statement Sunday.

Advertisement

“We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”

The incident occurred when Iowa State was leading 64-60 with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Footage of the moment has been circulating on social media. Fennelly will serve his suspension during the Cyclones’ Wednesday matchup against Northern Iowa.

“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” Fennelly said in a statement Sunday. “I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward.”

Advertisement

Fennelly announced in October that he would be retiring at the end of the 2026-27 season. He has served as Iowa State’s head coach since 1995 and is one of the longest-tenured active head coaches in Division I basketball.

Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will serve as Iowa State’s acting head coach during Wednesday’s game. McCombs declined to address the incident with media ahead of practice Monday.

“I understand there may be some questions regarding last night. I am not able to comment on that at this time,” she said in a clip shared by the Des Moines Register. “What we are excited to talk about is our upcoming game against UNI, a great in-state opponent, and our first in-state opponent of the season.”