Joe Burrow surges ahead of Josh Allen as NFL MVP favorite. ‘Long season ahead,’ he cautions

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field after throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 15 in Cincinnati.

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The fans in Cincinnati have spoken — Joe Burrow is the NFL’s MVP.

Sure, there are still two months of football to be played before those votes are cast, but the chants that rained down Sunday night at Paycor Stadium during the Bengals’ 38-18 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers made it seem like a done deal.

“Finally,” Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase said of the MVP talk surrounding his QB. “He’s been deserving it. Finally getting the chants, too. About time.”

Cincinnati running back Chase Brown told reporters that the chants for Burrow were “well-deserved,” while coach Zac Taylor said that “people that aren’t talking about [Burrow] aren’t watching all of our games.”

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“Because if you are,” Taylor said, “it’s really hard to say that he’s not the best player on the planet Earth.”

Burrow’s performance on “Sunday Night Football” — during which he completed 35 of 44 passes (77.5%) for 409 yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of 135.7 (his third-highest of the season) — seemed to convince folks outside of Cincinnati as well. The seventh-year player is now the betting favorite to win his first league MVP award, with FanDuel giving him 1-1 odds of claiming the honor.

Burrow now has scored four or more touchdowns in five straight games (he had five passing and one rushing during the Bengals’ 43-36 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1). That ties an NFL record set by Peyton Manning in 2004, according to Pro Football Talk, and he won the second of his five league MVPs that year.

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The Bengals are 7-2 and in first place of the AFC North, with Burrow completing 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed for three touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was tied with Burrow as the MVP favorites going into this weekend’s games, drops to No. 2 with 7-2 odds. The Bills are an AFC-best 8-1 behind Allen, who has completed 65% of his passes for 2,223 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 11 rushing touchdowns.

Allen won the 2024 MVP award after completing 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Two other quarterbacks, San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, appear to be in contention to win the award for the first time in their careers. Purdy (4-1 odds) has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Lawrence has completed 66% of his passes for 2,284 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently has the fifth-best chance to win his third MVP award, although his odds are significantly higher at 25-1. The two-time former MVP has completed 66.8% of his passes for 2,385 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Burrow’s teammates think the MVP chants have been a long-time coming, the three-time Pro Bowl selection believes folks are getting ahead of themselves with such talk. Asked after the game what he thought about the chants, Burrow simply responded, “Long season ahead.”

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Still, Burrow knows to give credit where it’s due. Asked what kind of quarterback he thought he was against the Steelers, he had another three-word answer.

“A great one,” Burrow said.