Tiger Woods announces return to competitive golf, at Hero World Challenge next month
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- Tiger Woods, 50, plans to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next month.
- The 72-hole tournament will be his first since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open; he has since undergone back surgery and ruptured his Achilles tendon.
- In September, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and refusing a lawful urinalysis test connected to his March vehicle crash.
Tiger Woods is planning his comeback for next month.
The 50-year-old golf legend will play in the Hero World Challenge, the 15-time major champion announced on Tuesday. He’s hosting the unofficial event in New Providence, Bahamas, from Dec. 3-6.
It will be his first 72-hole tournament since he missed the cut at the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon. Since then, Woods, 50, has undergone his seventh major back surgery, ruptured his Achilles tendon and was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge after rolling his Land Rover in March.
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In September, Woods was suspended from driving for five years and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful urinalysis test.
Woods did take part in the 36-hole PNC Championship with his then 15-year-old son Charlie in December 2024. He also played in the finals for TGL, the indoor golf league he founded with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, in March, days before his car crash.
On Tuesday morning, Woods posted a Hero World Challenge update on Instagram, announcing that he, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland were rounding out the event’s 20-player field.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.