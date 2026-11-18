NBC Sports hosts Mike Florio, left, and Chris Simms broadcast from the 2025 NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

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“PFT Live” hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms have apologized after being called out by the NFL for making thinly veiled references to Adolf Hitler while joking about Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s mustache and the team’s recent game in Munich.

“On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize,” Florio and Simms said in a one-sentence, joint statement released by NBC Sports on Wednesday afternoon.

A day earlier, the hosts were discussing the Patriots on the air when Simms made a comment about Vrabel’s “German mustache.”

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“If you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful about trimming the sides of that thing,” Florio joked.

“Exactly right,” Simms responded. “‘Hey, who’s that going down the street over there? He put on a few pounds.”

Neither of them mentioned the Nazi-era German dictator by name. Nonetheless, an off-camera producer apparently expressed some concerns over the nature of the discussion.

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“Gary’s groaning,” a still-laughing Florio said. “It’s funny, Gary! It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.”

The NFL was not amused.

“We found the remarks inappropriate and offensive,” NFL executive vice president for communications and public affairs Jeff Miller said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The NFL has reached out to NBC Sports regarding the matter, according to a league source unauthorized to discuss the matter publicly.

NBC Sports put out a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, there were statements made that were inappropriate,” the network said. “Mike and Chris have apologized.”

A longtime sports journalist, Florio started the “ProFootballTalk” website in 2001 and sold exclusive rights to its content to NBC in 2009. He has since become a fixture in the network’s football coverage, appearing weekly on “Football Night in America” and weighing in as needed as a top NFL insider.

“PFT Live” is housed on NBC’s Peacock platform, with episodes five days a week.