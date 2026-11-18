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Arrest warrants for three Los Angeles residents were issued by Pittsburgh police Tuesday regarding a burglary at the home of Steelers’ first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor.

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting the Pittsburgh Police Department in locating and arresting Winter Brantley, 25, Andre Castle Jr., 23, and Lamar Stewart, 45. All three face charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy, according to a Pittsburgh Police Department release.

Iheanachor, an offensive tackle who attended L.A. King Drew High School and East L.A. College, had his home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh burglarized Aug. 26, a day before the Steelers’ final preseason game in Buffalo. Iheanachor, 23, reported that approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry and designer bags were stolen.

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Iheanachor’s roommate, Ashley Brantley, is the brother of Winter Brantley, according to the criminal complaint. Ashley Brantley told investigators he and his sister had been quarreling. Neighborhood security cameras helped identify an Audi SUV at Iheanachor’s home the day of the burglary and credit card receipts established that the suspects rented the vehicle, police said.

On the day of the burglary, two occupants of the home had locked the doors and closed the garage, they said, before leaving for about three hours, according to police. When they returned, a window had been broken and the garage was open.

Iheanachor moved to L.A. at age 13 from Nigeria and played basketball at King Drew High. He did not play organized football until he attended East L.A. College in 2021, appearing in one game at tight end. He moved to tackle in 2022 and a year later transferred to Arizona State, where played three years before the Steelers took him with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound right tackle has been the starter since the third week of the season.

