UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen is interviewed after his victory over Marwan Rahiki on Sept. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

UFC fighter Tommy McMillen knows he overdosed at an Arizona nightclub earlier this month.

He knows he was found unresponsive by police officers and needed at least one dose of an opioid antagonist to be revived.

He knows he was taken to a hospital and didn’t regain consciousness for several hours.

Sports UFC’s Tommy McMillen says he’s ready to fight days after apparent overdose Tommy McMillen was found unresponsive at an Arizona nightclub early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital. Days later, the undefeated UFC featherweight indicated he was ready to fight.

But the 28-year-old undefeated featherweight says he’s still not ready to abandon his partying lifestyle.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, hope this is a wakeup call for the kid,’” McMillen said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “And I think it’s a wakeup call in certain kind of ways, but I think the one thing that people have a misconception on is they think I’m like partying more than I ever have or something. But that’s not even close to true at all.

Advertisement

“So it’s like maybe just, it’s a wake-up call, but it’s not like — I don’t know if I’m just going to like f— just stop partying, like cold turkey.”

McMillen said he doesn’t remember arriving at Cake Nightclub in Scottsdale’s Old Town neighborhood on Nov. 7. And he’s pretty sketchy on how he ended up passed out on the floor shortly after midnight the following morning.

“I had a few different substances on me and maybe just mixed the the wrong kind of substances,” McMillen said, “or maybe had a little bit of a bad batch of something. And, yeah, I guess my body like gave out and I kind of started to like almost choke on — like, stuff was coming out of my mouth. I was almost like choking on it.”

Advertisement

After TMZ published an article about the incident on Nov. 11, McMillen’s coach and mentor Tim Welch took to social media to reassure everyone that “Tommy is completely ok.”

Two days after that, McMillen indicated on Instagram that he was ready to step into the octagon.

“Ready for a short notice call @ufc,” he wrote.

He likely wasn’t kidding. Growing up in the small town of Great Falls, Mont., McMillen said, he started partying in fifth grade as a way “just to shut off my brain.” Eventually, MMA fighting served a similar purpose for him. He has an overall record of 12-0 — with five knockouts, five wins by submission and nine first-round finishes — and is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April.

It’s probably no coincidence that his recent ordeal occurred during a lull in his fighting schedule.

“I obsess so much over fight. It’s all I want to do,” McMillen said. “I don’t know what else to do with my life. Party for two weeks? Just sign me up for another fight so I just have something to focus on. I need another fight. Literally, like MMA has saved my life in a sense. Like it gives me purpose. So it’s like it’s definitely going to be a challenge to just kind of keep, you know, figuring out how to just keep balancing things better because you can’t fight all the time. Especially the way I fight, dude. “

He added: “I know I can go on one of the most entertaining runs the UFC’s ever seen. … I don’t want to get to where I’m at and fumble the ball. You know what I mean? So I know what I’m doing and [overdosing] definitely was a good little, you know, eye-opener, just some things that I need to change. …

Advertisement

“My job’s so sick. Like I’m so lucky. So that’s another thing — I’d feel like an idiot, bro, if I just like threw it all away.”