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Former Lakers star LeBron James is suing a company and its founders for using his nickname as the name of a sports-betting analytics app and using unauthorized AI-generated images in his likeness to advertise the product.

According to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court of New York by James and his LBJ Trademarks LLC, the San Francisco-based developer PlayVision Inc. named its app “Bron” in an attempt to benefit from James’ name and star power “without any connection between the word and Defendants or any feature of their app.”

“The word ‘Bron’ has no dictionary definition and no special meaning in the context of sports analytics, wagering, or artificial intelligence,” the complaint states. “Rather, in the context of anything sports-related, it refers to only one man — LeBron James.”

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The Times on Thursday reached out to PlayVision and fellow defendants Anish Gupta (co-founder and CEO) and Marc Zoghby (co-founder and CTO) through the company’s email address and did not immediately receive a response. The Associated Press reports that requests for comment sent Tuesday to Gupta and Zoghby’s email accounts were also not immediately returned.

In early November, PlayVision released a video advertisement for the Bron app that featured a player “with physical traits that mimic Mr. James, down to his identifiable tattoos,” according to the complaint,. The player is shown mainly from behind, with a partial side view of his face also displayed at one point, while using the app.

He wears a basketball jersey that features the name “Bron” and the number 23, which is the jersey number James has worn during most of his 24 years in the NBA (including his current stint with the Philadelphia 76ers).

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“The Ad catapulted the Bron App from obscurity to controversy, with the Ad gaining a million views within a day—exactly as Defendants intended,” the lawsuit states, adding, “When Mr. James’s counsel sent a cease-and-desist letter to Defendants, they used it as an opportunity to gin up additional publicity, taking down the Ad while teasing ‘a new name’ without delivering one...”

On Monday, Gupta posted a video to his LinkedIn page that featured clips of people discussing and, at one point, chanting “Bron AI.” The post promoted the relaunch of the Bron app under a new name later in the week.

“We found Bron. Apparently, the lawyers found it too,” Gupta wrote. “Find out our new name Wednesday. 10 AM PT.”

The new app’s name, which was introduced on the same day as James’ lawsuit was filed, is “Evie.”

“Defendants’ latest post underscores that Defendants’ entire marketing campaign has been in bad faith, referencing the public backlash against their Ad and daring Mr. James to sue,” the complaint states. “Defendants are not winding down their misconduct. They are milking it, stringing out the controversy one video teaser at a time for as long as it keeps the Bron App in the headlines.”

The complaint lists a number of causes for action, including false endorsement, trademark infringement, false advertising, deceptive acts and practices, and violation of privacy and publicity.

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It seeks a jury trial and relief that includes compensatory damages, an injunction preventing the company from engaging in such activity involving James, and an order that the company informs all of the app’s users and subscribers “in writing” that James has “no affiliation with Defendants and has never used, sponsored, or endorsed the Bron App.”