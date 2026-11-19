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Police responded to a call Wednesday night from a neighbor stating that two men wearing backpacks and masks were attempting to break into the Hollywood Hills home of singer-songwriter Madison Beer, fiancée of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that the suspects had departed by the time officers arrived and no evidence was found that a burglary had occurred. Video from ABC7 appears to show Beer and Herbert speaking with officers outside the home shortly after 8 p.m.

Herbert and Beer have been dating for more than a year and announced their engagement in July via an Instagram post that drew 1.5 million likes in an hour. Beer purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom Hollywood Hills home from former child actor Ashley Tisdale-French in 2022.

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Sports Chargers QB Justin Herbert and singer Madison Beer announce their engagement Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is engaged to pop singer Madison Beer almost a year after they were first spotted together at a video shoot. Beer announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

Herbert shares a Westside apartment with his older brother, Mitch, an orthopedic surgery resident. The 28-year-old quarterback is in his seventh season with the Chargers, who notched their first victory of the season Monday after an 0-8 start. The Chargers will host the New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The break-in attempt is the latest in a rash of similar incidents. Masked suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks home of U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday night. Police said the intruders entered the home after shattering a glass door and fled when people in the home confronted them. Later in the evening another break-in occurred at a Hollywood Hills home once owned by singer Katy Perry.

LAPD officers began a pursuit of a suspected burglary crew in a BMW that concluded 30 miles away in Gardena. Three suspects ran from the car and were eventually taken into custody.

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“We made some arrests we believe are connected to the burglary and others,” LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said.

Two other break-ins occurred Monday evening in Encino. On Petit Avenue, burglars shattered a house window before fleeing. On Bergamo Drive a homeowner discovered smashed windows and suspects inside the house.