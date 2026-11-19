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Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in the aftermath of a controversial comment he made about the city of Baltimore on his podcast, coach Jesse Minter told reporters Thursday.

On this week’s episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” the veteran player who has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Ravens was asked what Baltimore is best at making. One of his responses was: “They’re best at making criminals.”

That episode has since been deleted from Humphrey’s YouTube channel.

After Wednesday’s practice, the four-time Pro Bowl selection told reporters he was sorry for what he said.

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“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have.”

Humphrey’s “verbal apology is not enough,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper,” Scott said. “I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”

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Minter said that Humphrey was sent home from practice Thursday and won’t be with the team the rest of the week through the one-game deactivation. The coach added that he’d prefer most of the internal conversations on the matter remain private.

“I would say this: He’s very remorseful,” Minter said. “I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city. When you say something like that, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley told reporters he was surprised at Humphrey’s “choice of words.”

“I know Marlon and I know his heart. I know how much he cares about the city of Baltimore,” Stanley said. “You just gotta be careful with the words you say.”

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell had a similar take.

“I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner, but it’s not a joking matter. That’s not cool, but I think he knows that,” Campbell told reporters. “This is a great city. ... It’s a city that I believe he loves and appreciates and it means a lot to him. I just think it was trying to be funny, and it wasn’t funny.”