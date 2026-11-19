Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 11 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 8-6 (.571) record. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, he is 97-53 (.647).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 10 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 72-78 (.480).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Rams, Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots and Seahawks are off this week.