Highlights from UCLA’s 96-34 victory over Cal Poly at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday.

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Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points in 27 minutes — all but two on a career-best nine three-pointers — and No. 10 UCLA routed Cal Poly 96-34 on Thursday night.

The fifth-year senior, who missed last season while rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament, hadn’t made more than two three-pointers in her first four games. Gardiner was nine of 12 from long range in setting the program record for most in a game. Her other two points came on free throws.

The Bruins (5-0) had four other players in double figures: KK Bransford (16), Addy Brown (14), Donovyn Hunter (14) and Sienna Betts (12). Betts also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

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UCLA dominated the third quarter after leading 40-17 at halftime. The Bruins scored the first 17 points while extending their lead to 40 points. They shot 71% from three-point range, making five of seven, with Gardiner hitting two.

The Bruins kept it up in the fourth. After Mecca Alexander’s basket to open the period for Cal Poly, UCLA ran off 24 consecutive points for a 92-32 lead.

The Mustangs (3-2) were led by Alexander and Maddy Tauro with seven points apiece.

UCLA improved to 13-0 all-time against Cal Poly, including seven straight wins at home since 2013. Last season, the Bruins won the matchup by 87 points — the fourth-largest margin of victory in program history.

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The defending national champion Bruins concluded a five-game season-opening homestand playing under their title banner raised at Pauley Pavilion last weekend.

Up next for UCLA: at Tennessee on Sunday in the Bruins’ first road game of the season.