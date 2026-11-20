This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Lance Broadway, a former major league pitcher who became an actor and beloved youth baseball coach, was found dead this week in a stairwell at a Texas apartment complex. He was 43.

His cause of death was not immediately made public.

Broadway was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox out of Texas Christian University in 2005. He made his major league debut in 2007, posting a 1.74 earned-run average over 10 1/3 innings after being called up from Triple A. He appeared in a total of 27 games for the White Sox and New York Mets before retiring in 2010.

Acting soon because his passion. Broadway took an acting class shortly after the 2010 season, and three years later landed a role as a Secret Service agent in the movie “Olympus Has Fallen.”

Advertisement

“Every [MLB] off-season I wanted to get involved with something,” Broadway told Screen Slam in 2013. “And I don’t know why but I just wanted to go take an improv class. The improv class I wanted didn’t start until January 2011, so I asked a friend, who told me to go take an acting class. That way at least I will be in front of people doing something while they watch. I loved it and stuck with it.”

March 2013 photo of Lance Broadway at the Los Angeles Premiere of DirecTV original series ROGUE. (Eric Charbonneau/Associated Press)

Broadway appeared in several television series including Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “Lucifer” as well as the 2014 science fiction thriller “Teleois,” later renamed “Beyond the Trek.” He also played a role in the 2015 short film “Shattered Reflections.”

Advertisement

“Beyond his accomplishments on the baseball field and the movie screen, Lance was a son, a cousin, and a cherished member of our family,” Broadway’s cousin Pat Block wrote on Facebook. “Forty-three years is far too young, and his passing leaves us with so many unanswered questions and an overwhelming sense of sadness.”

Broadway blossomed as a pitcher at Texas Christian, posting a 15-1 record with 151 strikeouts in 117 innings in 2005. He was the Conference USA pitcher of the year and the White Sox signed him for a $1.57 million bonus.

For the last five years Broadway coached a travel baseball team near Dallas. Players and their parents posted on social media what he meant to them.

“There’s a chapter of Lance’s life that won’t make many headlines. And in my eyes, it may have been one of his greatest accomplishments. The years he poured his heart and soul into a group of boys during some of the most formative years of their lives,” wrote Stephanie Webb, whose son, Jagger Webb, played on Broadway’s team. “Jagger started playing for Lance in the fall of his eighth-grade year. And unless you’ve lived the showcase baseball life, I don’t think you can fully understand just how much time that means.

“I remember the first few months Jagger played for him, genuinely wondering if this guy was acting or if anyone could really be THAT intense. I quickly realized it was the latter. That was just Lance. He was ALL IN. ALL THE TIME. The passion. The intensity. The energy. The work ethic. There was no halfway with Lance Broadway. And if you were going to play for him, you were going to learn what that kind of commitment looked like.”

Webb recalled that Broadway paid for a charter bus to take the entire youth team to a Texas Rangers game.

Advertisement

“And of course, there was a dress code. Collared shirts, tucked in, with belts,” Webb wrote. “Because if you knew Lance Broadway, you knew he wasn’t about to let those boys show up looking any kind of way. He had standards. He had expectations. And those expectations went far beyond what happened between the lines.”

