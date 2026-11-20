Dallas Cowboys assemble at the line of scrimmage during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

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Police are investigating the death of a man who fell during an altercation in the stands during Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mario Narro died in the Medical City Arlington intensive care unit Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

“On November 17, we were contacted by the family of a 36-year-old man who had been admitted to a local hospital. They wished to make a report,” an Arlington County Police Department spokesperson said in an email Friday.

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“They told officers the man attended the Cowboys game on November 15 and fell during an altercation with another fan around kickoff time. The man stayed and watched the full game. A friend who was with him said he began complaining of pain – and so after the game, they flagged down paramedics at the stadium. The man was then transported to the hospital.”

The department was notified on Wednesday that the man had died at the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Narro’s niece, Claudia DeLara, told CBS News Texas that her uncle suffered internal bleeding after striking his abdomen and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors said Narro suffered internal injuries to his intestines and liver, DeLara said.

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A business owner who lived in New Mexico, Narro was a lifelong Cowboys fan who had attended four or five games before Sunday, DeLara said. He sent the family a video from the stadium before the game.

“He was so happy to be there,” DeLara said.

She added: “He loved big events like Cowboys games, UFC fights, boxing, a lot of that stuff. He just really enjoyed being out, being social, being around people, making new friends.”