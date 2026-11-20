The son of a Dominican-Ecuadorian forward who played professional basketball internationally for almost two decades, Luis spent one season at Massachusetts. He made 10 starts in 27 game appearances and averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22.7 minutes a game.

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He then transferred to St. John’s, where he made 42 starts in 58 game appearances over two seasons. During his second year with the Red Storm, Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds a game and was named the 2025 Big East player of the year.

Luis entered the transfer portal in March 2025 and, according to Time magazine, received offers “in the $3 million to $4 million range” from such schools as Kansas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Indiana and others. He kept his options open by also entering the NBA draft at around the same time.

Two months later, his agent announced that Luis had decided to remain in the NBA draft, a move that meant he would give up the remainder of his NCAA eligibility.

“It’s not even about the money. Because if it was, I would have gone back to college,” Luis told Time ahead of the NBA draft in 2025. “But it’s just trying to set myself up for the future, to be honest. I think I had an amazing year. What better time would it be to go to the next level and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA?”

St. John’s guard RJ Luis Jr. takes a shot during a game against Connecticut on Feb. 7, 2025. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

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Luis went undrafted but signed with the Utah Jazz. Later that summer, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, and played in three preseason games (scoring a total of six points and pulling in two rebounds in eight minutes of playing time) before being waived.

He signed with the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, but was waived in November 2025 because of an injury.

In May, reports came out that Luis intended to rejoin the college ranks at LSU.