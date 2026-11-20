This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Anyone who watches sports on television is familiar with the original New Balance ad featuring Shohei Ohtani.

A voice chants “Hey, hey, hey. What you got to say?” The Dodgers two-way star, wearing a baseball cap turned backward, takes a few measured swings, doubles over laughing at something said off screen, takes another swing and smiles.

Nothing controversial. Nothing even edgy. Just pure Ohtani charm in a seamless, wholesome marriage between athlete and apparel.

Advertisement

So it should come as no surprise that New Balance on Friday announced a sponsorship extension with the global superstar for the remainder of his career. As part of the deal, New Balance will rename its Sports Research Lab as the Shohei Ohtani Sports Research Lab, recognizing Ohtani’s participation in product development.

No terms were announced, although Ohtani joins a rarefied list of athletes — Michael Jordan (Nike), LeBron James (Nike), Kevin Durant (Nike), Cristiano Ronaldo (Nike) and Damian Lillard (adidas) — who have lifetime deals with apparel firms.

“When I first joined New Balance, they saw me as more than just an athlete, and that relationship has only grown stronger over time,” Ohtani said in a statement. “There is a lot of trust in our relationship and I’ve always felt like a true partner whether I’m testing products, sharing feedback or helping shape new ideas.

Since joining New Balance in 2023, Ohtani has helped build a globally recognized signature collection. Ohtani said he works closely with the company to shape footwear and apparel informed by the unique demands of competing as baseball’s only two-way player.

Advertisement

When Ohtani and the New Balance research team put their heads together recently, the 32-year-old right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter noted that the heel of his landing foot when pitching sometimes slipped. He has contemplated switching cleats between pitching and batting, but has not done so. Instead, he suggested a change in the placement of the shoe’s spikes so he would be able to increase stability on the mound without losing speed running the bases.

“I have a lot of direct input into the footwear and apparel,” Ohtani told GQ. “That includes my style, which I like to keep simple, as well as performance-based requests, [like with my] spikes. Some years we make minor changes, and sometimes we’ll make a big change. They understand what I want.”

Ohtani finished the 2026 season in a slump at the plate and unable to pitch because of nagging injuries. His attempt to do both through a full season for the first time since 2023 when he played for the Angels was unsuccessful, and the Dodgers were thwarted in their quest for a third consecutive World Series title. His last regular-season home run came Aug. 18, and he hit only only homer in the playoffs. His last pitching appearance came July 3.

Still, he hit 30 home runs while scoring 89 runs and driving in 81 in 135 games. He also went 8-2 with a 1.79 earned-run average in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts on the mound.

Voices For Subscribers Plaschke: Enough is enough. The Dodgers must stop letting Shohei Ohtani pitch Bill Plaschke thinks the Dodgers need to pull Shohei Ohtani off the pitching mound permanently. And if he insists on continuing to hit and pitch full-time, it’s time to consider a trade.

The new New Balance commercial features Ohtani pitching as well as batting. His cap is worn with the bill in the front and he delivers the same swing and the same smile while also throwing pitches. The ad concludes with him turning to the camera and saying in English, “You about us. We got now.”

“When Shohei joined the New Balance family, we knew we were building something that would extend far beyond a traditional athlete partnership,” Chris Davis, President and Chief Marketing Officer of New Balance, said. “Shohei is redefining what is possible on the diamond, and his impact transcends sport across both cultures and continents. Sport and culture are no longer separate conversations, and Shohei uniquely sits at the center of both.”

Advertisement

New Balance recognized Ohtani’s broad appeal soon after signing him in 2023. The new lifetime deal signals the company’s long-term commitment to growth in Japan.

“I’m excited to extend our partnership for the remainder of my playing career and honored to have the Sports Research Lab carry my name,” Ohtani said. “I look forward to continuing to work together and seeing what we can accomplish.”