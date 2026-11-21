Brigham Young wide receiver Jojo Phillips gets past Kansas cornerback Lennie Brown III to score the game-winning touchdown during the third overtime Saturday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Bear Bachmeier threw for 173 yards, ran for a pair of touchdowns and connected with Jojo Phillips in the back of the end zone in the third overtime, helping No. 12 BYU beat Kansas 31-29 on Saturday to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

LJ Martin added 127 yards rushing with a touchdown in the second overtime for the Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP), who were able to narrowly avoid a catastrophic loss by beating the Jayhawks (4-7, 2-7) for the first time in four attempts.

Isaiah Marshall had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns along with 90 yards rushing and another score for Kansas. But the young quarterback was unable to find anyone in the end zone in the third OT, giving the Cougars a chance to finally avenge their 2024 loss in Provo, Utah.

Advertisement

In that one, the Jayhawks spoiled then-No. 7 BYU’s perfect season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Quinn Clark midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game, and Nebraska broke its 31-game losing streak against Associated Press top 25 opponents with a 31-28 victory over No. 14 Ohio State.

Fans stormed the field after the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) ended 10 years of frustration against opponents in The Associated Press poll and quashed Ohio State’s hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff.

They did it with a physical run game led by Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee and a clutch performance by Colandrea, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on a misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3) lost a third game to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

No. 11 Wake Forest 50, at Georgia Tech 29: Gio Lopez completed 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in the victory.

The eighth consecutive victory for Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC) extended the longest winning streak in program history, and clinched only the third double-digit win season in program history.

No. 13 Oregon 45, at Michigan State 7: The Ducks routed the Spartans on Friday night, trying to show that they deserve a spot in the CFP. “We’re certainly an exciting team to watch,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said.

Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) has won four straight games heading into the final regular season game against rival Washington. Brandon Smith set career highs with 121 yards and two touchdowns — filling in for Dierre Hill — and kicker Gage Hurych ran for a 15-yard score on a fake field goal for the Ducks.

The Spartans (3-8, 1-7) made costly mistakes in the second quarter, hurting their chances to stay competitive before getting outscored 28-7 in the second half.

Advertisement

No. 20 Houston 34, at West Virginia 31: Makhi Hughes rushed for a season-high 158 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Dimas kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to help the Cougars rebound from a double-digit loss at Colorado last week.

Freshman Keisean Henderson threw a scoring pass in his first start in place of the injured Conner Weigman for Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12).

West Virginia (5-6, 2-6) couldn’t hold onto a 10-point lead and has lost three straight for the second time this season. Now the Mountaineers must win their regular-season finale to become bowl eligible.

at No. 24 Florida 34, Vanderbilt 27: Aaron Philo threw for 241 yards and ran for two touchdowns while Jadan Baugh scored from 10 yards out with 2:19 remaining to clinch the win

Myles Graham also returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown for the Gators (7-4, 5-4, Southeastern Conference), who won consecutive games for the first time since late September and finished above .500 in league play for the first time since 2020.

The Commodores (4-7, 1-7) have lost seven of eight games and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

Advertisement

at No. 25 Mississippi 59, Wofford 17: Trinidad Chambliss threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns as the Rebels had three touchdowns in their first 11 plays to lead 21-0 with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Etc.

Wide receiver Jason Dickerson threw a short scoring pass for the game’s only touchdown and East Carolina defeated Army 10-6. ...

The large letters that spell “GO NAVY” in the upper seating level of the academy’s football stadium were changed to “GO ARMY” in an apparent prank before the Midshipmen hosted No. 24 Memphis on Saturday.

The letters were back to normal well before noon kickoff. A Navy spokesman said security footage showed uniformed Army cadets in the stadium between 1 and 4 a.m.