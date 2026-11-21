On Nov. 30, 2015, Bill Plaschke wrote, “USC got it right with hiring of Clay Helton.”

On Sept. 12, 2021, Bill wrote, “USC needs to remove Clay Helton immediately.”

On Nov. 28, 2021, Bill wrote, “USC landing Lincoln Riley may be the most right coaching hire in school history.”

On Nov. 14, 2026, Bill wrote, “USC needs to make the right decision and say adios to Lincoln Riley.”

And predictably, when USC does hire a new coach, you can be assured that Bill will call it a great hire until five years later when he will call for said coach to be fired.

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Glenn M. Langdon

Garden Grove

Bill Plaschke accurately captured the core issue with USC’s football program over the last five years when he wrote that coach Lincoln Riley “is better suited as an offensive coordinator than a leader, he’s not the man to carry the Trojans over the finish line.”

When a team consistently boasts top recruiting talent yet plays without consistency, discipline and composure in critical moments, the responsibility falls directly on the lack of leadership with the head coach. It is time for USC to say adios to Lincoln Riley.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

Till further notice, ban bye weeks for USC as long as Lincoln Riley is head coach. Also, I doubt Jayden Maiava will have his Sundays booked in the NFL.

Mitchell Cohen

East Windsor, N.J.