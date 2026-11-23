Things got heated between coaches Dawn Staley, left, and Geno Auriemma after South Carolina prevailed over UConn at the 2026 Final Four.

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After being blamed for some drama at the 2026 Final Four, pregame handshakes between head coaches will no longer be required at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

According to a memo from the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee obtained by the Associated Press and other outlets, coaches are no longer mandated to meet midcourt to shake hands after the lineups of the two teams are announced before tipoff. The memo, which also listed other changes, was sent to school administrators.

Protocol for the pregame handshake become a hot topic last season when UConn coach Geno Auriemma exchanged heated words with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley when they met on the sidelines to shake hands during the final moments of the Gamecocks’ 62-48 victory over the Huskies to advance to the NCAA championship game. Staff members from both teams and officials stepped in to separate the two.

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“I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game,” Staley said in her postgame interview with ESPN at the time. “I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

Photos and video from the day showed that the two did shake hands before the game. Auriemma has apologized multiple times for his actions.

While it is no longer mandatory, the committee said it still “encourages” coaches to shake hands before team introductions.

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Other changes noted in the memo include shot clock requirements and media availability for coaches and players before and after certain rounds at the regional and Final Four sites.

March Madness will be madder than ever before with the NCAA tournament expanding from 68 to 76 teams starting this season. Instead of the First Four, there will be a 12-team opening round with the winners earning spots in the traditional 64-team bracket. The top 16 seeds in the tournament will host the first two rounds. The regionals, which include the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, will be hosted by Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The Final Four will be held in Columbus, Ohio.