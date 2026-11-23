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In late 2015, Tyson Fury had everything he had every wanted. He was happily married, starting a family and was the unified world heavyweight champion.

But everything unraveled quickly for the boxer from Manchester, England. He started abusing alcohol and drugs. His weight skyrocketed to nearly 400 pounds. He was declared medically unfit to box.

And he didn’t care.

“I didn’t care about myself, my health, my family, my wife, my kids, nothing,” Fury said in the Netflix documentary “Tyson Fury,” which premieres Friday. “Belts, boxing, money, nothing mattered. ... Only self-destruct. That’s what mattered.”

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After a severe anxiety attack in 2016, Fury said, he visited a psychiatrist, who said he “ticked all the boxes” for a number of disorders, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

His wife, Paris Fury, said in the documentary that the psychiatrist also told them that Fury is “a mild schizophrenic.”

“It was like, don’t be silly. What’s she on about, schizophrenic?” Paris Fury said. “Maniacs are schizophrenic. You’re not schizophrenic. I had never heard of bipolar. What’s bipolar? When somebody actually explained it to me … I was like, wow, that’s him to a T.”

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× Tyson Fury keeps his demons at bay while readying for a rematch with fellow unbeaten heavyweight Deontay Wilder, who battled him to a draw in their first bout.

As an undefeated young boxer, Fury had his sights set on claiming the unified heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko, who had held the belts since 2008. In November 2015, he did just that, upsetting the Ukranian boxer by unanimous decision — almost immediately afterward, Fury’s inner struggles started to surface.

“I achieved all my childhood dreams,” Fury said. “Focused on this one man throughout my full career, the man no one could beat. And then when I finally beat this man, it was like my whole point of existence had been taken away.”

Fury said he started hearing constant voices in his head, often telling him to harm himself.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” Fury said. “I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

He added: “I would think, ‘If only I could get back to not hearing voices.’ I just wanted to be what I thought was normal again, what I could get back to before. I tried so many times and failed and failed and failed and failed and just couldn’t do it.”

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Fury eventually rededicated himself to boxing and in February 2020 reclaimed the World Boxing Council heavyweight belt, which he held for four years before losing it in a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk. He will face longtime rival Anthony Joshua on Dec. 11 in Cardiff, Wales, in a bout that will also be streamed on Netflix.

“There’s always ups and downs, but it’s a process and it’s a daily fight,” Fury said. “But I know tomorrow’s coming and it’s gonna be a fresh day.”