Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James on the court during the first half of an NBA game against the Orlando Magic, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

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The family of former Lakers star LeBron James has obtained temporary restraining orders against two men who have allegedly been showing up at family residences uninvited, ignoring warnings not to do so and making them feel unsafe in their own home.

One of the men believes he is the son of LeBron and Savannah James, according to a petition filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, and once entered a family residence when no one was home. The other man believes he lives at one of the family’s residences, according to a separate petition also filed Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court, and once arrived there with multiple suitcases.

Both temporary restraining orders were granted on the day they were filed, and both men have hearings scheduled for Dec. 12. The petitions were filed by Savannah James, and the protection is provided for her and her husband, as well as their sons Bronny, 22, and Bryce, 19, and daughter Zhuri, 12.

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One of the men is 22-year-old Florida resident Jaliere McWhite, who was arrested Nov. 6 outside of a James family home in Brentwood and originally booked for felony stalking. On Tuesday morning, L.A. County inmate records showed that McWhite is still being held on $1,000 bond for what is listed as a misdemeanor crime.

James, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, was asked about the incident following his team’s 127-121 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Nov. 8.

“My family is safe, and that’s the most important,” James said. “We’re still looking into everything.”

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It allegedly wasn’t the first time McWhite appeared uninvited at a James family residence. McWhite also arrived in the driveway of a family home on Oct. 23, according to the TRO petition, and was removed by Los Angeles Police officers, who placed him on a mental health hold.

“He claimed a family relationship, acted like a child and said he was 14 years old,” the filing states.

An LAPD spokesperson said in an email that “officers responded to a radio call of a person running in and out of the road, possible suffering from mental illness” on that date and on the same block as the Nov. 6 incident.

“Subject was taken into custody for mental evaluation,” the spokesperson said.

McWhite’s alleged intrusions have caused “serious and ongoing emotional distress” for the James family, according to the petition.

“The family cannot predict what he will do next,” the filing reads, “and that uncertainty is itself a constant source of fear.”

The other petition was filed against a 55-year-old Texas resident who allegedly “has repeatedly trespassed at the James residence since November 2025” and ignored a cease-and-desist letter sent on Feb. 23 from the family’s attorney.

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The man started directing his mail and packages to the James home late last year, the petition states, and last month was seen loitering near the property while carrying luggage. On Nov. 14, the man was dropped off at the property by an Uber driver, according to the filing, and entered the driveway, where he was informed by security that he was not authorized to be there.

LAPD officers eventually became involved, the petition states, and warned the man that he was trespassing and could be arrested if he returned. The man “told the officers that it was his home and that he would pursue legal avenues to have security removed,” according to the filing.

The petition also states that the man has a criminal history, including charges for possessing, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

“His presence is a threat to the safety of the James family, including Mrs. James’ minor child,” the filing states.