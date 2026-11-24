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Threats were made, warnings delivered. Whether any of it results in action that could shake the foundation of college athletics remains to be seen.

The Southeastern Conference said Monday in federal lawsuit filings that its university presidents plan to meet Dec. 3 to consider a vote on whether to terminate Louisiana State University as an SEC member institution. The threat was triggered by the LSU men’s basketball team playing RJ Luis Jr. in a game last week even though the guard had signed an NBA contract in June with the Utah Jazz and played in preseason games with the Boston Celtics.

Luis swiftly countered, with his attorney Tony Clayton telling ESPN that his client will sue the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey for damages because a Louisiana state judge had ruled Luis was eligible for another NCAA season.

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“It’s not over,” Clayton said. “Mr. Sankey ought to be put on notice that he will see what we’re about to do because of his actions and Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year’s night.”

This marks the second time in three months the SEC has threatened to expel LSU. The first involved football, with coach Lane Kiffin pitting courts against the conference when he attempted to add two former NFL players to his roster who — like Luis — had been granted eligibility by a Louisiana state court judge.

The SEC responded by filing its lawsuit against LSU in federal court, and did not withdraw the legal action even when the school backed down and declined to roster the players — tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, both of whom had played for Kiffin at Mississippi. The filings Monday pertaining to Luis are part of the same lawsuit.

“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted,” the SEC said in a statement. “The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.”

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Luis contributed 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench in a lopsided victory over Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 18 in his lone appearance for LSU. The Big East Player of the Year at St. John’s in 2004-2005. Luis entered the transfer portal in March 2025 and according to Time magazine received NIL offers “in the $3 million to $4 million range” from several top programs.

He also entered the NBA draft, apparently surrendering his NCAA eligibility, went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the Jazz, who promptly traded him to the Celtics. He played in three preseason games in October 2025, was cut and did not play again last season.

He surfaced two weeks ago when a Louisiana state court judge issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily barred the NCAA and SEC from declaring Luis ineligible or punishing LSU for allowing him to play. Coach Will Wade promptly added him to the roster, a move the SEC called “deeply concerning and disappointing.”

More than miffed that LSU — again — would ignore SEC rules prohibiting former NFL, NBA and WNBA players from returning to college, the conference filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against LSU in the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama. The filing stated that the Dec. 3 meeting of conference presidents will “consider the termination of LSU’s membership in the SEC.” A vote of at least two-thirds of the other 15 SEC presidents is required to terminate a school’s membership.

The SEC is moving forward despite LSU President Wade Rousse telling Wade not to play Luis again. In its court filing, the SEC said LSU deciding not to play Luis in in the future “gives the SEC no comfort.”

“They merely offer further evidence that (1) Defendants are actively collaborating with third party professional athletes to defy SEC rules, (2) Defendants have no real intention of following SEC rules unless it suits their objectives, and (3) Defendants will continue reversing course if it allows them to evade judicial oversight,” the SEC filing said. “The SEC simply cannot be certain that Defendants won’t change their minds and violate longstanding Conference rules again.”

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In the complaint, the SEC stated that it must consider expelling LSU from the conference because state court rulings have made it impossible to impose sanctions on the school.

Clayton said Luis decided to end his effort to remain eligible because he did not want to hurt LSU. However, the contempt lawsuit the lawyer filed against Sankey a week ago will remain in place. Clayton also plans to sue Sankey and the SEC for monetary damages that he told ESPN would be “a big number.”