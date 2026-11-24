The Michigan football team takes to the field under the “GO BLUE” banner before facing Western Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2021.

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Elation in Ann Arbor over the underachieving Michigan football team rising up Saturday to ruin UCLA’s unbeaten season didn’t last. Trev Alberts, all but seated behind his desk as the Wolverines’ new athletic director, was told Tuesday that he won’t get the job after all.

Alberts had reached an agreement with Michigan a week ago, signing a memorandum of understanding and resigning as athletic director at Texas A&M. Now he’s unemployed and dismayed.

“Late last night, I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its Director of Athletics despite having signed a binding memorandum of understanding,” Alberts told ESPN on Tuesday. “I had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

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The about-face doesn’t quite enable Michigan to save face. Apparently, due diligence in the hiring process was questionable. Weekly newsletter FOIABall reported that during a deposition in a Title IX case in Nebraska federal court, Alberts was asked if it would ever be appropriate for a coach to have a relationship with a player. He answered: “It just depends.”

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts waits for the match to start against Creighton during a college volleyball match at Sokol Arena in in Omaha, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images) (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images)

Alberts, who was athletic director at Nebraska from 2021 to 2024 and at Texas A&M from 2024 until November, explained that the situation could be “nuanced” because COVID eligibility rules led to older players who might be closer in age to coaches. Perhaps Michigan considered the answer especially troubling because the school fired football coach Sherrone Moore a year ago for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

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“The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair,” Alberts said in a statement. “I was informed that Michigan’s General Counsel had spoken with the General Counsel of both Texas A&M and the University of Nebraska, as well as Nebraska’s outside counsel, to inquire about the deposition.

“I was further told that all three of those lawyers told Michigan’s GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university polices and procedures. I am proud of my long track record of standing up for student-athletes and for following the rules and my core values.”

Alberts was named in the 2024 lawsuit that addressed a relationship between Nebraska women’s assistant basketball coach Chuck Love and player Ashley Scoggin in 2022 when Alberts was the Nebraska athletic director. Scoggin was removed from the team when the romance was discovered.

Scoggin argued that Nebraska was obligated to protect her under Title IX discrimination laws. Love claimed the relationship was consensual. The university has denied wrongdoing.

Alberts won’t leave empty-handed. Michigan will owe him $17.2 million to cover the five-year agreement he signed with the school, his attorney Tom Mars told ESPN. Michigan also must pay $4 million to Texas A&M to cover Alberts’ buyout.

Warde Manuel is expected to step down Dec. 31 after 11 years as Michigan athletic director. On Tuesday, the school issued a statement saying the search for its next athletic director is underway and that “the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition.”