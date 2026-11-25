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Martha Firestone Ford, a tire heiress and longtime owner of the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at home surrounded by family, the team said in a statement. She was 101.

“Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team,” the team said. “She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit. Her presence on our sideline, in our building and in our community will be greatly missed.”

Born Sept. 16, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, Ford was the granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone. She married William Clay Ford, the grandson of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, in 1947. Their son, William Clay Ford Jr., has been the executive chair of Ford Motor Company since 1999.

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The Lions have been owned by the Ford family since 1963, with Ford taking over controlling interest of the team following her husband’s death in 2014. She turned the team over to daughter Sheila Ford Hamp in 2020 and transitioned to the role of owner/chair emeritus.

“Martha was special,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions — and the game of football — better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor.”

Lions legend Barry Sanders posted his condolences to Ford’s family, along with several photos of the two of them together over the years, on social media.

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“Mrs. Ford was the definition of class,” Sanders wrote. “She was kind, funny and down-to-earth. Since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989, she always warmly welcomed me and my family. I feel lucky to have known her, and have so many fond memories of her that I will always cherish. ... She will be deeply missed.”

Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, who was selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and spent all three of his NFL seasons with the team, also offered kind words.

“Moments before my dream came true, the first voice I heard on the other end of the line was Martha Firestone Ford, calling to congratulate me on becoming a Detroit Lion back in 2018,” Crosby wrote. “Sending all of my love to her family and may her souls rest in peace. Go Lions and thank you for believing in me.”

Ford was committed to furthering the Lions as a community leader, the team said, and helped launch the social justice initiative Detroit Lions Inspire Change in 2019.

“During her lifetime, Mrs. Ford expanded the Detroit Lions Charities and was a longtime trustee of Henry Ford Health,” the team wrote. “She held leadership positions with many organizations, including Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, University Liggett School, Children’s Home of Detroit and Edsel and Eleanor Ford House. She was also the founder and longtime board member of Henry Ford Maplegrove Center.

“Throughout her life, she quietly supported countless other nonprofits that directly impacted women and children.”

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Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey called Ford “a fierce competitor and dear friend.”

“Mrs. Ford was a stalwart of our League,” McCaskey said in a statement. “She guided the Lions quietly and steadily. Her philanthropic and community support of the greater Detroit area had no bounds.”

He added: “Tomorrow, when we play the Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, Mrs. Ford will be on our minds and in our hearts.”

Ford is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.