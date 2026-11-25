Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 9-4 (.692) record. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, he is 106-57 (.650).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 11 would have been 4-9 (.308). For the season, his record against the spread is 76-87 (.466).

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