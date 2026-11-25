This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Aaron Rodgers’ 22nd and final NFL season took an unexpected turn late Tuesday night.

The four-time league MVP and future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback has been benched.

“The Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement issued less than an hour before midnight in Pittsburgh. “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday.”

Sports Aaron Rodgers appears to have reconciled with family members after years of estrangement Aaron Rodgers recently posted photos to Instagram of himself bonding with his parents and one of his brothers. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been estranged from his family for years.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Rodgers was excused from Wednesday’s practice to process the situation.

Advertisement

The news was stunning — not because the soon-to-be 43-year-old player has come close to resembling prime Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks, but because coach Mike McCarthy had shut down a reporter’s question about such a move just one day earlier.

Sports NFL Week 12 picks: Chiefs prevail over Bills; 49ers defeat Seahawks Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season, with the Chiefs beating the Bills on Thanksgiving and the 49ers winning again.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said Monday from the podium before the reporter could finish her sentence.

McCarthy and Rodgers spent 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, winning Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers following the 2010 season, before McCarthy was fired in late 2018. Last year, after leading the Steelers to the wildcard round in his first season in Pittsburgh, Rodgers recommended that the team interview McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, after longtime coach Mike Tomlin stepped down.

Advertisement

Still, there had been some well-documented tension between Rodgers and McCarthy in Green Bay that seemed to carry over to their latest teaming. During a “Thursday Night Football” game in early October, the two men were caught on camera using NSFW language toward each other.

Rodgers also has appeared testy on field of late as the Steelers’ offense has struggled. He has a passer rating of 86.6 and is averaging just 6.2 yards per passing attempt, both career lows for Rodgers as a starter, and has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have lost two straight and dropped to 6-4 and into seventh place in the AFC playoff standings. They are turning to Rudolph, a career backup who has spent all but one of his seven NFL seasons. He is 9-9-1 as a starter with a career passer rating of 84.3 and is perhaps best remembered by NFL fans for being hit in the head with his own helmet by then-Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during a 2019 prime time game.

Rodgers announced in May that this would be his final NFL season.