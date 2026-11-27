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Victor Wembanyama slammed a reverse two-handed dunk over Walker Kessler. On the next play, he volleyball spiked Collin Sexton’s layup attempt into the front row at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio fans wagged their index fingers toward the court.

The “MVP” chants that so often greet Luka Doncic even in visiting arenas belong to the Spurs’ French superstar here.

Wembanyama’s 25 points and 16 rebounds led the Spurs to a 99-96 comeback win over the Lakers on Friday in a thrilling matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers (15-4) squandered a 20-point first-half lead that cost them a spot in the NBA Cup knockout round. Instead of advancing to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, the Lakers will play two regular-season matchups in two weeks.

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The quarterfinals on Dec. 4-5 are set: Boston-Detroit, Philadelphia-Atlanta, San Antonio-Dalla, Memphis-Portland.

Doncic had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, but he continues to struggle on three-point shots. He entered Friday’s game shooting 26.6% from three during the last five games and went just one for 13 from beyond the arc in the much-anticipated showdown.

The Lakers, who led by 20 with 4:43 left in the second quarter and 16 at halftime, got an uneven return from Austin Reaves. The guard who missed the last five games because of a left heel bruise had 21 points and eight rebounds with seven turnovers, but was held to just two points in the first half. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter, including a three with 34 seconds to go that brought the Lakers to within three before the Spurs inched away from the free-throw line.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, putting up a shot against Spurs guard Dylan Harper, finished with 31 points on Friday night but only made one of 13 three-point shots. (Ronald Cortes / Getty Images)

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The Lakers went 4-1 without Reaves and remained atop the NBA standings entering Friday. But the Lakers lead the league with outside skepticism. They had only played eight games against teams currently better than .500. They hadn’t played a winning team since narrowly surviving a comeback attempt from the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Nov. 9. Three games — at San Antonio, Memphis and Houston — on their current four-game trip could serve as early statement opportunities.

The Lakers looked every bit the championship contenders they hoped to be during the first half. They ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run that chewed up more than four minutes. Despite Doncic struggling with his three-point shot early, missing his first six shots from distance, he still orchestrated the Lakers to a 13-point first-quarter lead.

The Lakers fought to keep the Spurs (16-4) scoreless even when playing without Kessler against Wembanyama. The French superstar got swarmed by Jarred Vanderbilt, Sandro Mamukelashvili and even switched onto 6-foot-5 guard Quentin Grimes yet was held to just two points and three rebounds during the first quarter.

With the Lakers clogging the paint, Wembanyama was forced to move outside. He made the Spurs’ first three-pointer of the game, ending the team’s 0-for-10 start from beyond the arc with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter. The Spurs were the third-best three-point shooting team in the league entering Friday’s game at 33.4%, but were held to a season-low 38 first-half points.

They nearly equaled that total in a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Lakers 30-14. The Spurs made three-of-eight threes during the quarter and tied the score on a corner three from Keldon Johnson with two seconds left.

The reigning Western Conference champions led the league with 48.4 rebounds per game but got outrebounded during the first half 24-15. The Spurs won the rebounding battle 47-43 and got the dagger three-pointer from Stephon Castle with 43 seconds remaining off an offensive rebound after a missed free throw by Wembanyama. Instead of a chance to tie the score, the Lakers got the ball back down by six.

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Castle had 26 points and nine assists.