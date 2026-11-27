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USC has the players. UCLA has the coaching.

That’s a broad generalization, of course, but it was the overriding theme of this year’s breakdown by four anonymous NFL evaluators heading into Saturday’s game between the schools at the Rose Bowl.

Three of the evaluators are team scouts and one is a front-office executive. The Times sampled both the NFC and AFC, and the evaluators are identified only as Scouts 1 through 4.

The consensus: Both schools have future NFL players, and USC has more pure athletes, but Bruins coach Bob Chesney has done a better job of maximizing his talent than the Trojans’ Lincoln Riley.

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USC defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after sacking UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava last season at the Coliseum. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“If you’re going to the playground and UCLA’s team and USC’s team walk out, and you don’t know what jerseys they’re wearing, you don’t know who they are,” Scout 2 said, “you’re probably picking 20 USC players and two UCLA players.”

What’s more, the evaluators agreed that the first three or four players picked from that group would likely be USC freshmen.

Almost every year since 2006, The Times has asked NFL scouts to evaluate the draft talent on the USC and UCLA rosters before the crosstown rivals meet. The scouts remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the information they share, which allows them to be as candid as possible.

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They evaluate only players eligible for the upcoming draft, and there’s good reason for that. Yes, they notice the talented underclassmen. But truly evaluating a player means watching all available game tape, studying all-star games such as the Senior Bowl, interviewing him at the scouting combine and more. There isn’t enough time to study prospects who aren’t yet eligible for the next level.

Scout 2 estimated spending about 18 hours at a school to gather information on a prospect likely to be selected in the first three rounds, and about 60 hours of work across the scouting department.

That process has been going on all season and is far from finished, so these breakdowns are a snapshot. Players have months to shape opinions on where they should be drafted, if at all. Some will return to school, in part because they could make more money in college than as on-the-bubble NFL players.

A look at the prospects, in alphabetical order:

USC

Jide Abasiri, USC defensive lineman

The scouts split on Abasiri more than on any other player. Scout 2 called him USC’s best draft prospect and a potential first-round pick, a former high school wrestler who “looks like he’s created in a lab.” Scout 1 sees a tweener who gets tall against double teams, has one sack this season and should go back to school. Scout 4 explained the gap: Abasiri has every physical trait teams want and can play end or tackle, but the true junior is still raw and inconsistent.

“This guy’s got legit something we don’t see a lot of: knockback ability. This guy can reestablish a line of scrimmage. That doesn’t grow on trees. He just can’t do it consistently, and that’s probably why you’re getting a huge variance in terms of projection on the guy.” — Scout 4

Prophet Brown, USC safety

Scouts 1 and 2 grade Brown as a free agent because of his slight frame and missed tackles. Scout 4 said Brown has climbed onto his team’s radar with a strong, resilient season and “plays above his weight class.”

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“He’s not a pile watcher, the guy that shows up and he’s kind of hanging around. But he’s not the guy you want to be the first responder either.” — Scout 4

Kameryn Crawford, USC defensive end

Crawford hasn’t decided whether to enter the draft. Scout 2 said he would be a top-100 pick if he does. Scout 4 sees a long, relentless but raw pass rusher who would benefit from another season of tape.

“He’s long, still has to refine his game, but he has all the traits. He plays really hard. He’s tough. He’s an alpha. He’s twitched up. He can run, and he’s physical.” — Scout 2

Waymond Jordan, USC running back

Jordan is a tough downhill runner with balance and vision who lacks breakaway speed. Scout 2 says he was a definite mid-round pick before last year’s ankle injury and now projects later on Day 3. Scout 1 calls him “steady Eddie.”

“He’s not a home run hitting running back, but he’s going to hit you a lot of singles and a lot of doubles, which is plenty fine.” — Scout 4

USC running back Waymond Jordan runs past Maryland defensive back Lavain Scruggs at the Coliseum on Nov. 21. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Jayden Maiava, USC quarterback

All four scouts praised Maiava’s arm and touch, especially his ability to layer throws over linebackers. Each named a different flaw. Scout 1 worried about ball security and reading progressions. Scout 2 called him “a little bit of a statue in the pocket.” Scout 4 sees happy feet. Grades range from developmental late-round pick (Scout 1) to early Day 3 (Scouts 2 and 3), and Scout 3 said a team could take him in the third round.

“If you’re an average golfer, but you played a lot of golf, and now you’re starting to change your platform and shifting your weight and making adjustments to your swing, it’s going to take a ton of work. You’re relearning new habits. You’re going to have to go through the shanks before you start hitting consistently good balls.” — Scout 4

Alani Noa, USC guard

Three scouts used nearly the same words for Noa: powerful and talented, but inconsistent. Scout 2 called him “a roller coaster.” Scout 4 says his on-and-off play is a red flag for a team spending a high pick.

“His highs are high and his lows are really low. Just wish he had a little bit more finish and grit and nasty. He lets guys into his chest, he’ll get inverted.” — Scout 1

Elijah Paige, USC left tackle

Paige has the size, length and feet NFL teams want at a position where good players are scarce. Scout 2 called him smooth and rangy and projects him as a top-100 pick. Scout 4 sees a developmental prospect who needs more strength, power and balance, and says a top-100 grade would come from scarcity at the position. Scout 1 questioned his durability and his grit.

“He’s always hurt. I don’t know if it’s a toughness thing, if it’s a real thing. I do think he’s talented. He’s got good size, and he’s efficient in pass pro.” — Scout 1

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USC linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after making a late tackle on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at the Coliseum on Sept. 26. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Desman Stephens II, USC linebacker

Stephens is best known for the hit that knocked Oregon quarterback Dante Moore out of their game. Both scouts who discussed him see an athletic linebacker with range, and both want more before grading him. Scout 4 said he took a step back this season and should return to school.

“The first thing I would ask the kid is, ‘Tell me about what you did that play and how you reacted after.’ Because I thought it was childish and immature.” — Scout 2

Jontez Williams, USC cornerback

Williams, a transfer from Iowa State, gets high marks for instincts, film study and leadership. The scouts disagreed on whether he can make up for a lack of speed. Scout 2 projects him as an NFL starter at nickel. Scout 4 doubts he has the burst for that role. Scout 1 said he struggled against Ohio State and would benefit from returning to school.

“I think he’s a future starting nickel in the NFL. He can play outside. I just don’t know if he has the speed to live outside. But nickels in our league are a mental position first and a physical position second.” — Scout 2

UCLA

Tao Johnson, UCLA defensive back

Johnson, a transfer from Utah, has played little this season because of a recurring shoulder injury. Scout 2 called him a rangy free safety worth a Day 3 pick if healthy.

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“He’s got some athletic traits. He’ll be a guy that’ll get an opportunity because of those traits, but there just isn’t enough tape to be able to say, let’s draft this guy or not.” — Scout 4

UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) runs past Nevada’s EJ Smith and David Paine Jr. at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 31. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Wayne Knight, UCLA running back

All four scouts like Knight, and all four see a Day 3 pick limited by his size. Scout 2 said UCLA would not be UCLA this season without the James Madison University transfer. Scout 4 called him one of his favorite players but said he lacks the elite speed of past small NFL backs like Darren Sproles. Scout 4 added that the NFL’s new kickoff rule favors bigger returners.

“He’s one of those guys. The way their scheme works, they’re gonna be physically tough. They’re gonna block. They’re gonna commit to the run. And he’s an energizer bunny, so you’re gonna have to go tackle him.” — Scout 3

Sammy Omosigho, UCLA linebacker

Omosigho is the closest thing to a consensus among the four scouts: UCLA’s best draft prospect. The 6-2, 239-pound Oklahoma transfer was a backup there before becoming a starter for the first time this season. Grades ranged from the third round (Scout 1) to top 70 (Scout 2) to “a Day 2 guy all day” (Scout 4). Scouts praised his length and speed. Scout 1 wants to see more strength, and Scout 4 wants better to see use of his hands. Scout 3 said he is the only UCLA player who might rank with USC’s elite freshmen.

“He’s wired great. He’s super smart. He is big. He’s long. He’s going to hit all the measurables in terms of athleticism that you’re going to want.” — Scout 2

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UCLA’s Sammy Omosigho sacks Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman for a six-yard loss at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 24. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Jalen Woods, UCLA linebacker

Scouts raved about Woods’ instincts while questioning his size. Scout 4 called him “short but not small,” a linebacker who takes on 300-pound blockers but lacks length and top speed. Scout 2 calls him “the straw that stirs the drink” and projects him on Day 3. Scout 1 sees an NFL backup.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a more instinctive linebacker around the country. If he had Sammy Omosigho’s body and athleticism, he’d be a top 20 pick.” — Scout 2