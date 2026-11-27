Bills kicker Tyler Bass watches his field goal split the uprights to defeat the Chiefs Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After sharing top billing, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes proved no match for the elements in the latest showdown of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

With both offense’s failing to gain traction on a rainy, windy and cold Thursday night, the Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 by slogging through a 13-10 victory on Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field goal as time expired.

“I have to better. I need to be better. I will be better,” said Allen, who was limited to going 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions, both coming inside Kansas City’s 20.

Advertisement

“Thankful for my team. Thankful for my defense. Thankful for my kicker. Thankful for James Cook and our O-linemen. This took a lot of people,” he added. “I made it a little harder on ourselves. But we found a way to get (win No.) 10.”

TYLER BASS CALLED GAME!!!!!!!!!!



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/OXGtrPBFRE — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2026

As for Mahomes, he lamented: “I take pride in being able to play in whatever weather it is, we just didn’t execute well enough today.”

Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also made a 54-yard field goal.

Advertisement

For Bass, it was a matter of putting his head down and finding his footing on a soggy, pock-marked field with four seconds remaining.

“I just kind of saw a spot that somewhat looked pretty good,” Bass said in lining up his kick at the Bills logo at midfield. “Just kind of made sure the footing was okay, and after that, just let it ride.”

Buffalo has won seven straight and matched its best start to a season since 1991.

While Bass could celebrate, Chiefs veteran kicker Harrison Butker faced even more questions regarding his inconsistency after missing a potential go-ahead 46-yard attempt wide right with six minutes remaining. Though he’s 7 of 7 on attempts inside 39 yards after hitting a 26-yarder, Butker dropped to 8 of 16 from 40 yards or longer.

Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs (8-3).

Neither offense could muster much with rain falling through the evening, a game-time temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.11 Celsius), and a cold wind featuring gusts of up to 35 mph (56.33 kph), making it feel like 23 (minus-5).

Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards, and oversaw an offense that had five three-and-outs.

“The bottom line comes down to you can’t go backwards in a game and we did that too may times offensively against a good football team,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Those things can’t happen in tight games.”

Advertisement

Bass’ decisive kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out at their own 11 with 15 seconds remaining. Matt Araiza’s punt appeared to be partially tipped by Joe Andreessen, leading to a line-drive ball fielded by Greg Dortch, who returned it 17 yards to Kansas City’s 39.

The Chiefs continue facing questions over whether they’ve padded their record against weaker opponents. Of their eight wins, only one — a season-opening victory against Denver — has come against an opponent with a winning record entering Week 12. Meantime, all three losses have come against winning teams.

The Bills were facing similar questions, especially coming off a four-game stretch in which their defense feasted against backup and third-string quarterbacks.

On Thursday, Buffalo limited the NFL’s best offense to 241 yards and contained Mahomes, who entered the outing combining for 13 TDs passing and averaging 309 yards over his past four outings.

“Our defense is playing outstanding,” coach Joe Brady said of a unit that’s allowed a combined two touchdowns and 47 points in its past five outings.

“If we can win football games when our best player isn’t having to be Superman, it’s going to only pay dividends as we go because we know what Josh Allen’s capable of being,” Brady added. “I’m proud of that locker room.”

Advertisement

In their seventh regular-season meeting since 2020, the Bills improved to 6-1, including six straight wins over Kansas City. The Chiefs, however, hold a 4-0 edge in the playoffs, including two AFC championship game wins.

After Cook opened the scoring 28 seconds into the second quarter, Allen squandered a chance to build a 14-0 on the Bills next possession. His pass intended for tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone was intercepted by Alohi Gilman.

It marked the first time in 43 drives inside an opponent’s 20 the Bills failed to come away with points this season.

He would turn it over again in the red zone two drives later on Buffalo’s first possession of the second half. Allen’s sidearm pass to Khalil Shakir was low, glanced off the receiver’s hands and deflected into the arms of Nohl Williams.

Eagles overcome largest Thanksgiving deficit to defeat Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer said he second-guesses plenty of his decisions, just not the one that will be dissected more than any other in his two seasons as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Eagles (4-7) got a chance for the win when Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked at the 48 of the Eagles, who needed just 11 yards to give Elliott a shot at the long field goal with 7 seconds to go.

A punt could have run off about 10 seconds and pinned the Eagles deep in their end of the field with no timeouts.

The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys (5-7) again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best.

“Absolutely not in that situation,” Schottenheimer said when asked if he second-guessed the decision. “There’s things that come up and you look at the film and you want to know, ‘What do you think about that?’ But that situation, absolutely not.”

The Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league, and let Joe Milton, a quarterback who couldn’t win the backup job behind Prescott in training camp this year, throw for 331 yards in just his third career start. All three have been with the Eagles since he was signed off the Dallas practice squad last month.

Prescott is taking his responsibility, saying he didn’t communicate a change at the line of scrimmage and then hesitated on a throw to CeeDee Lamb before Ty Robinson closed in for the sack.

Advertisement

“That’s one I’ll think about for a long time,” Prescott said. “Still had a chance at the throw, just so the DB was playing CeeDee pretty physical. And then I couldn’t get off of that, felt the pressure, and took the sack. And I can’t do that. Most important part of the game.”

Dallas’ only winning streak in two seasons with Schottenheimer was a three-game run last November capped by a Thanksgiving win over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

The Cowboys led by 21 points in the third quarter — the biggest blown lead in Thanksgiving history — and were still up 14 in the fourth before the Eagles started their improbable comeback by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

Milton had touchdown passes of 50 and 45 yards to DeVonta Smith and a 14-yard scoring run as the Eagles won when they were already missing quarterback Jalen Hurts and lost star running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) and cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) in the first quarter.

The defending NFC East champions have won back-to-back games since a seven-game losing streak.

“A lot of emotions, but mainly just so happy for this team,” said Milton, who was Prescott’s backup last year before losing the job to Sam Howell this preseason. “This team never let up. These guys on the sideline, they never dropped their head. Everybody just kept saying, ‘We’re good, we’re good. We’re gonna keep going.’”

Advertisement

Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score while Javonte Williams accounted for three TDs in a game the Cowboys didn’t trail until Elliott’s winning kick.

The Cowboys were up 14 early in the fourth when Robinson blocked Bryan Anger’s punt, and Kenny Moore II picked up the bouncing ball at the Dallas 3 for the easy score.

Prescott answered by running through and vaulting over Moore on a 14-yard run that restored the two-touchdown lead.

Dallas then had another special teams breakdown on Britain Covey’s 55-yard kickoff return. Smith, who finished with a career-high 200 yards receiving, had a 23-yard catch after having gone to the sideline earlier with an apparent back injury when he landed hard on an incompletion. Milton ran 15 yards for a score on the next play.

The Eagles went for a 2-point conversion and didn’t get it, so they had to try again after Makai Lemon’s 24-yard TD catch pulled them within 38-36 with 2:10 remaining. After a holding penalty, Milton’s pass was broken up at the goal line.

Before Lemon’s score, Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put Dallas up 11.

Advertisement

Milton was 21 of 31 with three touchdowns in his third career start. The 50-yarder to Smith marked the fifth consecutive week Dallas has given up a touchdown at least that long.

Prescott’s TD passes were to KaVontae Turpin and Williams, who also had touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards. Lamb had seven catches for 134 yards.

Dallas set an NFL record with a fourth home loss this season when scoring at least 30 points. The Cowboys are the first in league history to average at least 30 points through 12 games (31.3) and have a losing record.

Caleb Williams fires last-second game winner against Lions

Caleb Williams took a shotgun snap, dropped back, looked left and threw a perfect pass to the back, right corner of the end zone where only Rome Odunze could catch it.

Williams threw the go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown pass to Odunze with 3 seconds left to give the Chicago Bears their first lead of the game in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday to break a first-place tie in the NFC North.

“Rome is not even the primary on that one,” coach Ben Johnson said. “Caleb did a good job, just working through it, and the guys gave him a clean pocket.”

Advertisement

CALEB TO ROME FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/2FqYdLDYXV — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

The Bears (9-2) have won six straight overall and for the first time during the winning streak, they had to come back for the victory and display their resilience.

“That mentality showed the whole world who we are and what we are,” Williams said.

The quarterback, selected No. 1 overall when the NFL draft was in Detroit in 2024, had his midsection examined after the game.

“Nothing showed up on the scans,” Williams said.

Williams led the way, completing 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards with two touchdown passes after trailing by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter following Jahmyr Gibbs’ 70-yard run for his third score of the game.

For the win and first place in the division, Williams lofted a pass to the right corner of the end zone and Odunze jumped to make the catch and got his feet in the end zone with a score that stood after a review.

“It was a big game for us, and a big game for them,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be slugfest with a lot of fireworks.”

The Lions (8-3) had won six straight, but couldn’t make a defensive stop to hold on for the win.

Advertisement

“We did some good things, but we didn’t make one extra play,” coach Dan Campbell said.

The loss spoiled another amazing performance by Gibbs.

He had 205 yards rushing on 21 carries and three touchdowns — including a 70-yard sprint — and caught five passes for 47 yards, giving the dynamic running back 252 yards from scrimmage to match his total from a game earlier this month against New England.

“Gibbs is special,” Campbell said. “He finds a crease and he goes. He’s electric.”

