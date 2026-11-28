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Quarterback CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns, Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each scored twice and No. 4 Notre Dame capitalized on three turnovers to rout Syracuse 52-17 on Saturday and solidify its position in the College Football Playoff.

Carr was 15 of 23 for 269 yards and one interception with scoring strikes of 5, 22 and 25 yards to Jordan Faison, James and Elijah Burress. He also scored on a 13-yard scramble in directing the Irish (11-1) to their fifth consecutive win. James ran 11 yards for his other score.

One of Walton’s touchdowns came on a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

Notre Dame scored 21 points as the result of two interceptions and a fumble by third-string Syracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 211 yards with three interceptions.

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Faison led Fighting Irish receivers with six receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Only three Orange receivers caught a pass, led by Calvin Russell III, who had six.

at No. 2 Utah 52, West Virginia 28: Devon Dampier passed for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards as the Utes (12-0, 9-0 Big 12), who scored on their first seven possessions Friday night, finished undefeated in the regular season.

Dampier certainly made a convincing case to the Heisman voters as the best player on a top team. The senior completed 17 of 21 passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 316.7, the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, in what may be his final game in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

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No. 3 Texas 16, at Texas A&M 6: Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help the Longhorns clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with the win Friday night.

Texas (10-2, 7-2) will meet top-ranked Georgia on Dec. 5 in Atlanta in their second trip to the title game in three seasons as an SEC school after downing their archrival for a fourth straight time. Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 title game.

at No. 4 Miami 45, Boston College 11: Darian Mensah tied a career-high with five touchdown passes and threw for 431 yards, Vandrevius Jacobs and Cooper Barkate each caught a pair of scoring throws and No. 4 Miami rolled past Boston College 45-11 on Saturday.

Daylin Upshaw caught eight passes for 173 yards for Miami (11-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 7 CFP). Upshaw, Barkate (113) and Jacobs (101) gave the Hurricanes three 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since 2012.

at No. 25 Ohio State 45, Michigan 0: Jeremiah Smith scored three times and set the Big Ten Conference single-season touchdown record in what is expected to be his final home game while Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and had three scores in the 122nd edition of “The Game.”

It is the largest victory margin the Buckeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) have ever had over the Wolverines, surpassing their 38-point win in 1935. It is also the first time since 1962 they have shut out their archrival and gave coach Ryan Day his first win in three attempts at Ohio Stadium over “The Team Up North.” Day is 3-4 overall against Michigan.

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Michigan (6-6, 3-6) appeared to avert the shutout with 11:35 remaining when Aisea Moa returned a fumble by Jackson 70 yards for a touchdown but a replay reversed the score with officials saying Jackson’s knee was down when the fumble occurred.

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Jackson Gutierrez ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to help give Navy (5-6, 4-4 American) to a 28-26 win over Charlotte (1-11, 1-7). Gutierrez’s third rushing touchdown came on Navy’s third try from the one-yard line with 1:51 left. Charlotte’s Conner Harrell threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Eley with just under a minute to go but Harrell’s conversion pass was intercepted by Navy, which then recovered the ensuing onside kick.