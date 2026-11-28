Kudos to Mirjam Swanson. Her calm, reasoned response to the Dodgers’ passing on Tarik Skubal contrasted nicely with Bill Plaschke immediately playing the blame game.

Stan Kaplan

Los Angeles

Thank you, Dodgers, for making the smart decision to not sign Tarik Skubal to a ridiculously high nine-year, $450-million dollar contract. Based on Skubal’s seven-year average of 23 starts per season, that pencils out to over $2.1 million dollars per start. Last season, over 200 major leaguers didn’t earn that much for the season.

Skubal is a great pitcher; arguably the best in the game. But we’re talking 23 games, for crying out loud. Going into the 2026 season, the Dodgers boasted arguably baseball’s best starting staff. Nothing has changed. All of those starting pitchers return. Sorry, Bill Plaschke, this wasn’t about any financial woes from owner Mark Walter. This was simply a smart baseball move. Besides … by the time the players and owners get things settled, Skubal could be reduced to making about 10 starts next season.

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Steve Kaye

Oro Valley, Ariz.

Totally agree with Mirjam Swanson on the Dodgers not giving a nine-year contract to Skubal. How many 30-year-olds pitch a healthy nine seasons?

Skubal is very good, but Koufax he’s not. Besides those parking prices are high enough.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village