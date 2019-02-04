The best, worst and funniest ads of Super Bowl 2019 and the national mood for social change

Never mind that Super Bowl LIII was also the first time that neither team scored a touchdown during the first three quarters. It was the scripted moments, and those pricey ads in between, that captured the confusion of our times, where a national demand for social change is met by equally fervent calls to pull culture backward. That tension has created one of the more uneasy playing fields in Super Bowl memory for the event’s planners and advertisers, both of whom have to appeal to a wide swath of America while avoiding political tripwires along the way.