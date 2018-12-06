Chris Smith's improved game has been a pleasant surprise for UCLA basketball

UCLA has made 64.5% of its free throws, ranking last in the Pac-12. A surprising culprit has been Ali, who has made only 42.9% of his attempts this season after making 64.1% last season. “I’m down bad,” Ali said, acknowledging that missed free throws were one of his coach’s biggest pet peeves. “We just need to concentrate more and lock in and make them.” … Alford said freshman power forward Shareef O’Neal’s surgery to correct a heart defect was scheduled for next week. … Junior power forward Alex Olesinski, sidelined all season because of a stress fracture in his foot, has resumed shooting and could return late this month.