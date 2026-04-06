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Live NCAA women's national championship

UCLA defeats South Carolina to win the first NCAA championship in school history

UCLA looks to capture its first women’s national championship of the NCAA era with a win over three-time champion South Carolina on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PDT (ABC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA's Gianna Kneepkens celebrates with Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts.
UCLA’s Gianna Kneepkens, right, celebrates with Kiki Rice, center, and Lauren Betts during the Bruins’ national championship victory.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Plaschke: Bruising Bruins dominate South Carolina, bring another NCAA national title to Westwood

UCLA coach Cori Close lifts up the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins' victory over South Carolina.
UCLA coach Cori Close lifts up the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins’ victory over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

It was dominating. It was overwhelming. It was powder-blue pummeling, eight-clap crushing, Westwood wonderful.

It was the UCLA women’s basketball team needing barely two hours to complete the struggles of 45 years, a stunningly swarming triumph unmatched in even the finest of Bruin athletic traditions.

Break out a new banner. Make room in the Pauley rafters. A new collection of heroes is coming home, and they started the party early.

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Lauren Betts and Cori Close credit Bruins’ preparation for success

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA center Lauren Betts and coach Cori Close joined ESPN for its postgame show.

Betts was asked how the Bruins had so much confidence entering their first national title game. She responded:

“It’s the prep, it’s the work, it’s the confidence that we have because of all the work we do in practice. We came out and we told each other as long as we stick to our principles and stay true to what we do every single day, we’re going to be just fine. And that’s what we did.”

Close agreed that preparation was critical, adding that the Bruins’ belief in that work and each other was all part of helping the team succeed on the biggest stage.

“Attention to detail,” Close said. “We always say, ‘Prep well, play well.’ And been true every game this year. When we have paid attention to detail and prepped better than our opponents, we’ve delivered.

“But really, it comes down the character. Because even though I’ve annoyed Lauren every day ... we’ve said our talent was going to be our floor but our character was going to be our ceiling. It felt so good as a leader to tell them in the locker room before the game, you have championship caliber. Just go rest in that.”
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UCLA crushes South Carolina to win NCAA women’s basketball national championship

UCLA players celebrate after defeating South Carolina to win the NCAA women's basketball national championship.
UCLA players celebrate after defeating South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball national championship on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

PHOENIX — Lauren Betts turned to the crowd, her hands on her head, and eyes met with the UCLA family section. She mouthed one phrase twice before she and her teammates rushed the floor.

“We did it.”

With a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter, much of the end of Sunday’s NCAA championship victory was a celebration of what UCLA had built en route to its 79-51 victory over South Carolina.

By the final buzzer, it was a full-blown party.

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UCLA Bruins are national champions

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 79, South Carolina 51, end of game

UCLA has won the first NCAA championship in school history.

The team worked to maintain its edge during the second half of the fourth quarter.

UCLA won possession of the ball after a coach’s challenge.

The Bruins managed the South Carolina press and Gianna Kneepkens hit a three-pointer.

Tessa Johnson missed a jumper, but Joyce Edwards hit the put back.

On the other end Angela Dugalic hit a layup.

Kiki Rice was called for a foul. Raven Johnson then hit one of two free throws.

Gabriela Jaquez hit a layup inside, continuing a dominant game for her.

After a South Carolina Miss, Lauren Betts drove in side and scored.

Agot Makeer hit a jumper inside for South Carolina and later stole the ball. She drove inside and was fouled while missing a layup. Makeer hit one of two free throws.

Jaquez missed a jumper, got the offensive rebound, fed Charlisse Leger-Walker, Dugalic got an offensive rebound and Jaquez hit a three-pointer.

Jaquez was replaced in the lineup and enjoyed a huge ovation after racking up 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Leger-Walker was called for a foul and Maddy McDaniel hit two free throws.

The teams traded missed shots and UCLA fouled Agot Makeer, who hit two free throws.

South Carolina hit a three-pointer with 1:05 left. After a UCLA miss, South Carolina turned the ball over.

UCLA and South Carolina then combined to run out the clock.
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UCLA maintains its advantage early in fourth

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 67, South Carolina 38, 6:31 left in the fourth quarter

Both teams traded early misses before Gabriela Jaquez hit a layup.

UCLA blocked South Carolina’s next attempt, the Angela Dugalic and Gianna Kneepkens missed shots but Kneepkens was fouled and hit two free throws.

South Carolina missed another shot before Madina Okot hit a shot inside. She was fouled by Rice and missed the free throw.

Rice was fouled while getting the rebound before feeding Charlisse Leger-Walker for a driving layup.

Joyce Edwards hit a layup and Leger-Walker turned the ball over and Tessa Thompson hit a jumper after a South Carolina miss.

Both teams turned the ball over, triggering a timeout.

UCLA dominates second half of third quarter

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 61, South Carolina 32, end of third quarter

UCLA continued to dominate the national title game.

UCLA forced a five-second South Carolina turnover, but the Bruins turned the ball over while running their offense.

Tessa Johnson hit a jumper, then tied up the ball after a bad Sienna Betts pass. South Carolina had the possession arrow, but the Gamecocks missed a shot off the inbound play and Kiki Rice rebounded it.

Rice fell as she missed a jumper. South Carolina missed a jumper on its end and UCLA got the ball back. Gabriela Jaquez hit a three-pointer off a pass from Lauren Betts.

Angela Dugalic was called for her fourth foul on the other end of the court, a rare bad moment for the Bruins this quarter.

Kiki Rice stole the ball and was later fouled. She hit one of two free throws. South Carolina came out of a scrum with the ball. Charlisse Leger-Walker blocked a shot by Agot Makeer inside.

South Carolina missed a three-pointer after an inbound play.

Play stopped briefly as Joyce Edwards shook off a sore shoulder and Sienna Betts had blood on her leg covered with a wrap.

Gianna Kneepkens missed a three-pointer, but Sienna Betts got a rebound and hit Lauren Betts with an outlet pass. Betts flipped the ball back to Kneepkens, who hit the three-pointer.

Edwards turned the ball over and Makeer fouled Rice, who hit two free throws. The lead reached 28.

UCLA sub Amanda Muse knocked the ball away and stole a South Carolina pass.

Kneepkens missed a three as the shot clock was winding down, but Lauren Betts got the offensive rebound and eventually Leger-Walker worked the ball in for a layup.

Maddy McDaniel turned the ball over for South Carolina.

Gabriela Jaquez was trapped with the ball and Cori Close called timeout with 29 seconds left.

South Carolina was called for a foul on Lauren Betts. She hit one of two free throws but the Gamecocks were called for a rare lane violation. Betts hit the next free throw to extend a 13-0 UCLA run.

Edwards was fouled as she missed inside with 1.1 seconds left. She hit both free throws and time expired on the inbound play.

South Carolina scores between timeouts

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 48, South Carolina 28, 4:53 left in the third quarter

After a South Carolina timeout, Agot Makeer hit a shot inside for the Gamecocks.

UCLA sub Lena Bilic missed a quick three pointer.

South Carolina missed a three and the ball was deflected off UCLA, triggering a timeout.
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UCLA stretches its lead

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 48, South Carolina 26, 5:41 left in the third quarter

South Carolina in bounded the ball.

Madina Okot grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back.

Gabriela Jaquez found Lauren Betts for a layup inside. Gianna Kneepkens then stole the ball and missed a three-pointer.

South Carolina pushed the ball up court and Okot was called for an offensive foul.

Okot was called for a foul. Charlisse Leger-Walker missed a three-pointer, but Jaquez got the rebound and scored inside.

South Carolina and UCLA missed layups, but Kiki Rice intercepted a pass up court and fed Leger-Walker, who hit a three-pointer.

Joyce Edwards missed a layup and Tessa Johnson fouled Jaquez on the rebound.

Jaquez missed a three-pointer, but Betts got the offensive rebound. Angela Dugalic drove and was fouled on a missed layup. Dugalic hit one of two free throws and was called for her third foul trying to get an offensive rebound.

Kiki Rice fouled Maddy McDaniel, who hit one of two free throws.

UCLA navigated the South Carolina full-court pressure. After a Kneepkens miss, Jaquez ran in and forced a tied ball.

Betts was fed inside and the finished.

Betts then blocked a shot and Rice found Jaquez in transition for a layup.

Dawn Staley called timeout.

UCLA defense frustrates South Carolina offense

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 36, South Carolina 23, halftime

UCLA cleared the South Carolina press after a timeout, but still had to rush a shot by Angela Dugalic as the shot clock was expiring.

Joyce Edwards missed a shot and so did Gabriela Jaquez, but Lauren Betts got he rebound and Kiki Rice eventually scored a driving layup.

After a South Carolina miss, Gianna Kneepkens hit a pull-up jumper.

Tessa Johnson hit a pull-up jumper.

Dugalic missed a three-pointer and then was called for her second foul on the defensive end.

UCLA’s defensive pressure prevented South Carolina from getting a shot off before time expired in the second quarter.

Betts told ESPN during her halftime interview that she had something stuck in her throat and that the weather is very dry in Phoenix, but she feels fine now.

South Carolina has hit nine-of-35 from the field, but Tessa Johnson has accounted for four of those made shots.

UCLA, meanwhile, is 15-of-35 from the field, with all five starters and super sub Angela Dugalic scoring at least five points apiece.

Despite Betts’ absence, UCLA has out-rebounded South Carolina 29-17.

South Carolina pressure triggers UCLA turnovers

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 32, South Carolina 21, 2:48 left in second quarter

Coming out of the TV timeout, Joyce Edwards hit a hook shot for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks then switched to a two-three zone defense and forced a UCLA shot-clock violation.

Madina Okot missed a driving layup and the ball deflected out of bounds off South Carolina.

Charlisse Leger-Walker was double teamed full court and was tied up, but possession favored UCLA. However, the Bruins didn’t realize they had four seconds to get the ball across halfcourt and they were called for violation turnover.

Joyce Edwards missed a hook shot and Lauren Betts go the rebound, but she was swarmed and took time to get the ball to Leger-Walker. With the 10-second clock winding down, Leger-Walker’s pass up court was intercepted by Ta’Niya Latson, who hit a transition layup.

UCLA coach Cori Close called a timeout to regroup.
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Balanced UCLA offense builds big lead

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 32, South Carolina 17, 4:34 left in second quarter

After struggling to score during a slugfest against Texas, an array of UCLA players have scored early against South Carolina to help the Bruins maintain a big first-half lead.

Angela Dugalic hit a layup off a Gabriela Jaquez assist with 9:27 left in the second quarter.

Tessa Johnson hit a jumper for South Carolina.

Gianna Kneepkens banked home a three-pointer for the Bruins. Johnson then countered by hitting a layup as she was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw.

Lauren Betts returned after her throat injury issue was addressed.

Dugalic found Jaquez for a layup to keep UCLA on pace.

After a South Carolina miss inside, Kneepkens hit a jumper.

Betts pulled in a rebound off another South Carolina miss. Betts missed a long-range shot, Jaquez missed a putback and Charlisse Leger-Walker missed a putback before South Carolina got the ball.

After more errant shots, South Carolina got a jumper from Raven Johnson.

The teams both missed quick shots before UCLA set up its offense.

Leger-Walker missed and Kiki Rice got the offensive rebound and reset the offense again. Betts then hit a jumper from the top of the key.

UCLA has outscored South Carolina 8-2 on second-chance points.

Dugalic was called for a foul on a South Carolina drive, triggering a TV timeout.

Despite Lauren Betts injury, UCLA leads big early

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 21, South Carolina 10, end of first quarter

Coming out of a timeout with Lauren Betts on the bench, Kiki Rice missed a layup and South Carolina hit a three-pointer on the other end.

Charlisse Leger-Walker missed a three-pointer, but UCLA got the offensive rebound and Leger-Walker hit her ensuing three-point attempt.

The teams then traded a series of missed shots across about three minutes of play.

Lauren Betts checked back in but had to return to the bench and appeared to be treated for something stuck in her throat.

Angela Dugalic delivered a block and Sienna Betts has been a strong presence inside, ultimately helping keep South Carolina from scoring for the final 4:23 of the first quarter.

Dugalic hit a layup with 27 seconds left in the quarter, then Kiki Rice knocked down a three-pointer as time expired to close a strong first quarter for UCLA.

UCLA maintains its lead

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 13, South Carolina 7, 4:54 left in first quarter

South Carolina has struggled to score while UCLA is getting a boost from a wide range of players.

Angela Dugalic hit a step-back jumper with 5:39 left in the first quarter.

Gabriela Jaquez was fouled trying to put back a rebound. She hit two free throws to extend UCLA’s lead.

Tessa Johnson broke up a South Carolina drought when she hit a driving layup with 4:53 left in the first quarter. She hit a free throw after an offiical timeout.

The Gamecocks have hit just two-of-10 shots from the field.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have hit five-of-eight from the field.
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UCLA gets off to a strong offensive start

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 9, South Carolina 4, 7:11 left in first quarter

Lauren Betts has four points and Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a jumper to give UCLA six early points.

South Carolina scored off an offensive rebound and hit two free throws to get its early points.

Angela Dugalic missed a jumper, but Gabriela Jaquez got the offensive rebound, put it back and was fouled. She then hit the free throw.

UCLA wins opening tip

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA 2, South Carolina 2, 8:32 left in the first quarter

UCLA won the opening tip and set Lauren Betts up for a bucket inside.

The Bruins later gave up two offensive rebounds and South Carolina turned it into a layup.

UCLA vs. South Carolina will tip off soon ...

By Iliana Limón Romero

As always, 12:30 p.m. PDT is not the official tipoff time for the women’s basketball NCAA national championship game.

The teams are on the court for the national anthem, then we’ll get player introductions.

Before the pause for the anthem, UCLA coach Cori Close and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hugged at midcourt and laughed. This followed Geno Auriemma’s rant Staley failed to shake his hand pregame. (ESPN video showed she did, in fact, shake his hand. Staley said she apparently failed to do so a second time as Auriemma expected.)
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UCLA gets a recruiting assist

By Iliana Limón Romero

Before tipoff, the mothers of UCLA super seniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice offered fellow basketball parents of athletes in the transfer portal an opportunity to chat about the joys of being a Bruin.

How Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens have elevated UCLA into title contenders

UCLA women's basketball players stand in a circle and cheer before they faced Minnesota in the NCAA tournament.
UCLA women’s basketball players stand in a circle and cheer before they faced Minnesota during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Sacramento.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

SACRAMENTO — While the UCLA women’s basketball team has a veteran roster that was in this exact position a season ago, the Bruins have an entirely different vibe during their current postseason run.

The No. 1-seed Bruins (34-1) will face No. 3-seed Duke (27-8) in the Elite Eight on Sunday for the chance to go back to the Final Four a year after UCLA beat Louisiana State to reach the Final Four before immediately suffering a blowout loss to eventual national champion UConn.

This year, they expect something different, in large part because of an upgraded starting lineup.

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Angela Dugalic surrendered a starting role and unlocked UCLA’s trip to the Final Four

Duke forward Delaney Thomas tries to draw a foul as UCLA forward Angela Dugalic goes up for a shot.
Duke forward Delaney Thomas tries to draw a foul as UCLA forward Angela Dugalic goes up for a shot during the Bruins’ Elite Eight win Sunday in Sacramento.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

Before the UCLA women’s basketball team began its postseason run, coach Cori Close called Angela Dugalic the Bruins’ X factor.

It would be easy to dismiss that as coachspeak, especially when Close harps so much on the teamwork and joy and intangible aspects of this season’s squad. But Dugalic, UCLA’s critical first player off the bench, actually does in many ways define what the Bruins have been this season.

UCLA is going back to the Final Four after a 70-58 win over Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, a game during which Dugalic tallied 15 points with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench. She was a part of several key moments, from taking two shots in the paint within a minute of entering the game to a buzzer-beating floater to end the third quarter.

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Plaschke: UCLA defies expectations with a TKO of Texas and isn’t backing down from title fight

UCLA players Angela Dugalic and Lauren Betts cheer after Kiki Rice is fouled in the final seconds of a game.
UCLA players UCLA Angela Dugalic (32) and Lauren Betts (51) cheer after Kiki Rice (1) is fouled in the final seconds of a win over Texas at the Final Four on Friday in Phoenix.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

It was ugly.

It was beautiful.

It was a messy rock fight.

It was Bruins ballet.

In front of a stunned crowd at Phoenix’s Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday night, the UCLA women’s basketball team defied stereotypes and defined toughness and did what few believed this dancing, dazzling group could do.

The Bruins beat somebody up.

They stared down presumably rougher Texas in the national semifinals and painted the floor in streaks of Longhorn and won the second-most-important game of their lives.

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UCLA fans gather in Arizona to proudly cheer on Final Four Bruins they admire

UCLA fans celebrate after the Bruins beat Texas during a Final Four game at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday.
UCLA fans celebrate after the Bruins beat Texas during a Final Four game at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday in Phoenix.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Vita

PHOENIX — UCLA fans flooded the streets of downtown Phoenix hours before the tip of Friday’s Final Four game against Texas. Across the street from the Mortgage Matchup Center, hundreds of fans dressed in blue and gold packed Tom’s Watch Bar for a private UCLA alumni event.

Though last year’s 85-51 Final Four semifinal loss to UConn left a sour taste in the mouths of Bruins fans, it didn’t stop them from making the six-hour drive from Los Angeles to Phoenix for UCLA’s second Final Four appearance.

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Swanson: Becoming the next South Carolina was always UCLA’s goal. Now it must beat its inspiration

UCLA coach Cori Close instructs her players during the Bruins' win over Texas in the Final Four.
UCLA coach Cori Close instructs her players during the Bruins’ win over Texas in the Final Four of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Friday night.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

PHOENIX — I must confess, I didn’t believe them.

Four years ago, I listened to then-freshman Kiki Rice and coach Cori Close tell me that their UCLA women’s basketball program would someday be like South Carolina’s.

I didn’t buy it, but I admired their aspirational attitude like I admired someone who dreamed of visiting the moon.

At the time, the Gamecocks were two-time national champions. Now, of course, coach Dawn Staley’s teams have won three NCAA titles — with a shot at four, if she can get her team past Rice, Close and their Bruins in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game on Sunday.

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Three keys for UCLA as it faces South Carolina for an NCAA national championship

UCLA center Lauren Betts speaks with teammate Gianna Kneepkens while warming up before a practice.
UCLA center Lauren Betts speaks with teammate Gianna Kneepkens while warming up before a practice open to the public Saturday in Phoenix.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Vita

PHOENIX — Here are three keys for UCLA to beat South Carolina and cut down the nets on Sunday:

Establish an offensive rhythm

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How viral videos sparked a women’s NCAA tournament revolution

An interactive basketball shooting game at the women's Final Four Tourney Town features UCLA player Kiki Rice.
An interactive basketball shooting game at the women’s Final Four Tourney Town inside the Phoenix Convention Center features UCLA player Kiki Rice.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

PHOENIX — This year’s women’s Final Four has everything. Influencer houses, swag bags, a Super Bowl-esque media day and an outside tournament village.

That might not have ever happened if not for the inequities that blew up in the tournament five years ago.

One of the flash points in women’s college basketball history unfolded during the 2021 NCAA tournament, when all teams were quarantined in the same bubble in San Antonio for all rounds during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford, which ended up winning the national championship, spent most of the year practicing in Arizona because of California laws preventing indoor gatherings.

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It’s ‘all or nothing’ for UCLA seniors chasing NCAA women’s basketball title

UCLA's Kiki Rice, left, and Gianna Kneepkens celebrate during a win over Duke in the Elite Eight.
UCLA’s Kiki Rice, left, and Gianna Kneepkens celebrate during a win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

PHOENIX — You’d be forgiven if you thought this year’s Final Four was just a case of déjà vu.

On paper, that seems true — four No. 1 seeds who have dominated every round of the NCAA tournament arrived in Phoenix this week and they are the same four teams who reached the Final Four last year in Tampa, Fla.

Sustaining that level of success during the modern college basketball era, the four teams insist, isn’t as easy.

Connecticut doesn’t have Paige Bueckers; South Carolina doesn’t have Kamilla Cardoso; and UCLA coach Cori Close and the Bruins have a much different lineup.

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Final Four recap: UCLA defeats Texas to set up showdown with South Carolina

UCLA center Lauren Betts reacts during the Bruins' 51-44 win over Texas in the Final Four.
UCLA center Lauren Betts reacts during the Bruins’ 51-44 win over Texas in the Final Four of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Friday night.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

PHOENIX — When the final moments of Friday’s Final Four semifinal game ticked down, the UCLA Bruins mostly were thinking about one thing.

They’ve got one last game together.

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UCLA players say Cori Close has evolved from motivator to championship leader

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close watches during the Bruins' win over Duke in the Elite Eight.
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close watches during the Bruins’ win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. Close is one win from bringing home UCLA’s first NCAA title.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

PHOENIX — If Dawn Staley and South Carolina beat UCLA in the national title game Sunday, she would become the fourth coach to win four championships.

UCLA coach Cori Close is looking for her first.

After 15 years of building the Bruins to a program that could get to the Final Four, and a year later, the NCAA championship game, the 52-year-old finds herself in the conversation with some of the game’s legends.

Staley is one of those who believes Close belongs.

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