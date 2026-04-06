UCLA defeats South Carolina to win the first NCAA championship in school history

Lauren Betts and Cori Close credit Bruins’ preparation for success

UCLA center Lauren Betts and coach Cori Close joined ESPN for its postgame show.

Betts was asked how the Bruins had so much confidence entering their first national title game. She responded:

“It’s the prep, it’s the work, it’s the confidence that we have because of all the work we do in practice. We came out and we told each other as long as we stick to our principles and stay true to what we do every single day, we’re going to be just fine. And that’s what we did.”

Close agreed that preparation was critical, adding that the Bruins’ belief in that work and each other was all part of helping the team succeed on the biggest stage.

“Attention to detail,” Close said. “We always say, ‘Prep well, play well.’ And been true every game this year. When we have paid attention to detail and prepped better than our opponents, we’ve delivered.

“But really, it comes down the character. Because even though I’ve annoyed Lauren every day ... we’ve said our talent was going to be our floor but our character was going to be our ceiling. It felt so good as a leader to tell them in the locker room before the game, you have championship caliber. Just go rest in that.”