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Live UCLA vs. California

UCLA football vs. Cal: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Follow along as Nico Iamaleava and UCLA embark on the first game of the Bob Chesney era against California on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Pasadena, CA - May 02: UCLA Bruins Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, #9, passes.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes during the Bruins’ spring game at the Rose Bowl in May. UCLA opens the season on the road against Cal.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams

UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State.
UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Games are won and lost on special teams.

Precision and execution on punts and kickoffs can pin teams in their own end zones, stopping drives before they even get started.

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Derek Carr, UCLA football’s new special advisor, sees a winner in Bob Chesney

Derek Carr looks to pass during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023.
Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr is now a special advisor to UCLA football coach Bob Chesney and his offensive staff.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

His NFL playing career is over, but Derek Carr is far from done with football.

UCLA announced this week that it has hired Carr as a special advisor to football coach Bob Chesney, and that the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will assist with the Bruins’ offensive staff in game-planning strategy.

“Coach Chesney is a leader of men,” said Carr, who was at Dodger Stadium on Monday evening and was on the field before the game. “So many guys get hired just based on scheme. This is a guy who stands up in front of the room and leads.”

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Bruins’ defense has nowhere to go but up under Bob Chesney

UCLA coach Bob Chesney speaks with defensive backs Robert Stafford III and Larue Zamorano III on the practice field.
UCLA coach Bob Chesney speaks with defensive backs Robert Stafford III and Larue Zamorano III on the practice field during preseason camp.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Little went the UCLA football team’s way in 2025.

While the offense often was blamed for the Bruins’ losses, the defense struggled to stop a nosebleed.

Although defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe — a 2024 nominee for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football — aborted the sinking ship after posting an 0-3 record, the defense’s problems were evident before his departure, forfeiting a combined 108 points across the first three games.

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