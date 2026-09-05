UCLA football vs. Cal: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams
Games are won and lost on special teams.
Precision and execution on punts and kickoffs can pin teams in their own end zones, stopping drives before they even get started.
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Derek Carr, UCLA football’s new special advisor, sees a winner in Bob Chesney
His NFL playing career is over, but Derek Carr is far from done with football.
UCLA announced this week that it has hired Carr as a special advisor to football coach Bob Chesney, and that the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will assist with the Bruins’ offensive staff in game-planning strategy.
“Coach Chesney is a leader of men,” said Carr, who was at Dodger Stadium on Monday evening and was on the field before the game. “So many guys get hired just based on scheme. This is a guy who stands up in front of the room and leads.”
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Bruins’ defense has nowhere to go but up under Bob Chesney
Little went the UCLA football team’s way in 2025.
While the offense often was blamed for the Bruins’ losses, the defense struggled to stop a nosebleed.
Although defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe — a 2024 nominee for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football — aborted the sinking ship after posting an 0-3 record, the defense’s problems were evident before his departure, forfeiting a combined 108 points across the first three games.