UCLA football vs. Cal: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Bruins’ defense has nowhere to go but up under Bob Chesney

UCLA coach Bob Chesney speaks with defensive backs Robert Stafford III and Larue Zamorano III on the practice field during preseason camp.

Little went the UCLA football team’s way in 2025.

While the offense often was blamed for the Bruins’ losses, the defense struggled to stop a nosebleed.

Although defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe — a 2024 nominee for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football — aborted the sinking ship after posting an 0-3 record, the defense’s problems were evident before his departure, forfeiting a combined 108 points across the first three games.