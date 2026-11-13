UCLA football vs. Illinois: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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UCLA, USC pleased as College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams beginning next season
GRAPEVINE, Texas — UCLA and USC scored a win on Monday in their constant fight for respect in the college football rankings that dictate a path to a national championship.
The Bruins and Trojans rarely are ranked as high as other programs with comparable records, especially those from the Southeastern Conference, in the early College Football Playoff national rankings. Short of going undefeated, USC and UCLA faced limited opportunities to get into what was once a four-team playoff and later expanded to 12 teams. Neither the Trojans nor Bruins have ever made the cut.
Starting next season, the College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams, a field so deep that this year’s Bruins and Trojans would be assured spots in the lucrative postseason tournament.
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UCLA moves up to No. 4 in latest AP top 25 poll; USC climbs to No. 15
UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
It’s the Bruins’ highest ranking since their 2001 team was No. 4 following a 6-0 start.
While first-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney urged his players to ignore all rankings, including the first round of College Football Playoff rankings that had the Bruins at No. 8, fans have celebrated the move up to No. 4. UCLA is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll.
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Commentary: Undefeated UCLA proves why it should be ranked No. 1
This is no longer about sweet underdogs. This is no longer about smoke and mirrors.
This is as real as a Ty Dieffenbach rocket. This is as legit as a Wayne Knight rumble. This is as true as a Sammy Omosigho roar.
This is the best college football team in America.
This is UCLA.
The College Football Playoff selection committee has insulted them, their city has mostly ignored them, and few outside of the range of Bob Chesney’s wonderfully gravelly football voice has actually believed in them.