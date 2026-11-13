UCLA football vs. Illinois: Live updates, start time and how to watch

UCLA moves up to No. 4 in latest AP top 25 poll; USC climbs to No. 15

UCLA running back Wayne Knight celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota Saturday in Minneapolis.

UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

It’s the Bruins’ highest ranking since their 2001 team was No. 4 following a 6-0 start.

While first-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney urged his players to ignore all rankings, including the first round of College Football Playoff rankings that had the Bruins at No. 8, fans have celebrated the move up to No. 4. UCLA is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll.