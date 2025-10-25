Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Indiana

UCLA football vs. Indiana live updates, how to watch and start time

Nico Iamaleava and UCLA look to pull off a major upset and keep their three-game winning streak alive on the road against No. 2 Indiana at 9 a.m. PDT (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambles during a win over Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Can UCLA pull off the stunner of the season? Five things to watch versus Indiana

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Bruins are hunting for another upset when they play at No. 2 Indiana Saturday.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Bruins are hunting for another upset when they play at No. 2 Indiana Saturday.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

Tim Skipper was just a redshirt freshman then, a speck of a middle linebacker at 5 feet 6.

His Fresno State Bulldogs went on the road and beat No. 18 Air Force on that October day in 1997, knocking off what had been the only 7-0 team in major college football.

“They were rolling,” Skipper, UCLA’s interim coach, said this week, “and we found a way to go get that thing done.”

It’s a memory that sticks with Skipper more than a quarter of a century later because it had been the only nationally ranked team he was part of taking down as a player or interim coach before his then-winless Bruins pulled off a stunner of far greater proportions this month when they upset then-No. 7 Penn State.

