UCLA football vs. Indiana live updates, how to watch and start time

Can UCLA pull off the stunner of the season? Five things to watch versus Indiana

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Bruins are hunting for another upset when they play at No. 2 Indiana Saturday.

Tim Skipper was just a redshirt freshman then, a speck of a middle linebacker at 5 feet 6.

His Fresno State Bulldogs went on the road and beat No. 18 Air Force on that October day in 1997, knocking off what had been the only 7-0 team in major college football.

“They were rolling,” Skipper, UCLA’s interim coach, said this week, “and we found a way to go get that thing done.”

It’s a memory that sticks with Skipper more than a quarter of a century later because it had been the only nationally ranked team he was part of taking down as a player or interim coach before his then-winless Bruins pulled off a stunner of far greater proportions this month when they upset then-No. 7 Penn State.