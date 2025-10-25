UCLA football vs. Indiana live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
Can UCLA pull off the stunner of the season? Five things to watch versus Indiana
Tim Skipper was just a redshirt freshman then, a speck of a middle linebacker at 5 feet 6.
His Fresno State Bulldogs went on the road and beat No. 18 Air Force on that October day in 1997, knocking off what had been the only 7-0 team in major college football.
“They were rolling,” Skipper, UCLA’s interim coach, said this week, “and we found a way to go get that thing done.”
It’s a memory that sticks with Skipper more than a quarter of a century later because it had been the only nationally ranked team he was part of taking down as a player or interim coach before his then-winless Bruins pulled off a stunner of far greater proportions this month when they upset then-No. 7 Penn State.