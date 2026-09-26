UCLA football vs. Maryland: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Bruins passed their first Big Ten test, but they have work to do
UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava were all in alignment after UCLA’s Week 2 win over San Diego State.
The Bruins’ offense had to get better.
UCLA wasted no time following through on their promises, scoring 21 first-quarter points against Purdue — the most UCLA has scored in the inaugural quarter against a conference opponent since 2016 against Oregon State.
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Recap: Wayne Knight and UCLA bulldoze Purdue in Big Ten opener
UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy stressed that his offense needed to come out swinging Saturday against Purdue after going scoreless in the first half against San Diego State last weekend.
And the Bruins heeded the advice, scoring 21 first-quarter points before pulling away in the second half for a 52-38 win in their Big Ten opener Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA improved to 3-0 and matched last season’s win total with its first 50-point game against a Power Four program since November 2022. Bob Chesney joined Terry Donahue and Jim Mora as the only coaches to start their UCLA tenures 3-0.
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UCLA defense embraces challenge of bouncing back against Maryland after poor showing
There is no free lunch in the Big Ten.
But for UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, that’s what makes it fun.