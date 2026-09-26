UCLA football vs. Maryland: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Bruins passed their first Big Ten test, but they have work to do

UCLA running back Wayne Knight scores a touchdown against Purdue at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava were all in alignment after UCLA’s Week 2 win over San Diego State.

The Bruins’ offense had to get better.

UCLA wasted no time following through on their promises, scoring 21 first-quarter points against Purdue — the most UCLA has scored in the inaugural quarter against a conference opponent since 2016 against Oregon State.