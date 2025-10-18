Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Maryland

UCLA football vs. Maryland live updates, how to watch and start time

After back-to-back wins over Penn State and Michigan State, Nico Iamaleava and UCLA look to defeat Maryland at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (FS1).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes during a win over Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4.
‘One of the coolest things.’ Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone reunite to jumpstart UCLA

UCLA offensive analyst Noel Mazzone greets Jerry Neuheisel, interim Bruins offensive coordinator, on the field
UCLA offensive analyst Noel Mazzone greets Jerry Neuheisel, former Bruins quarterback and interim offensive coordinator, on the field before the Bruins’ game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich.
By Ben Bolch

They’re calling their favorite audible again.

One quarterback guru contacts the other, asking for help in creating a dynamic offense.

The answer is always yes. The results say as much about Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone’s devotion to one another as they do about their ability to mass-produce yards and points for UCLA.

“No matter what happens,” Neuheisel said in an interview with The Times, “as long as you’re around him you have a smile on your face.”

UCLA proved it’s no one-hit wonder with rout of Michigan State

UCLA running back Jalen Berger bursts through the secondary for a score at Michigan State during the first half Saturday.
UCLA running back Jalen Berger bursts through the line to score a touchdown against Michigan State in the first half Saturday. Berger scored three times in the rout.
By Ben Bolch

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sheet of paper greeted every UCLA player as he stepped into his row and took his seat on the team plane.

On it, in large block letters, was printed six words and a challenge from their interim coach: “ARE YOU A ONE-HIT WONDER?”

A week after upsetting Penn State, the Bruins answered emphatically.

Hell, no!

These guys had another triumph in them. A big one.

In an encore that was every bit the success of its smash debut under a makeshift coaching staff, UCLA continued its stunning transformation from winless team to … Big Ten powerhouse? College Football Playoff contender? Sports comeback story of the year?

Can UCLA maintain its new ‘standard?’ Five things to watch versus Maryland

The UCLA defense celebrates after stopping Penn State on fourth down with seconds left in the fourth quarter.
UCLA is pushing to meet its new standard and extend its win streak when the Bruins host Maryland Saturday.
By Ben Bolch

Historians looking back at UCLA’s 2025 football season will peg the Penn State game as the Bruins’ first victory.

In ways both large and small, they will be wrong.

When Tim Skipper first took over the team a month ago, he placed a new opponent on the schedule: the locker room. The interim coach showed players pictures of how it should look, including the lockers and the surrounding floor.

They scrubbed the place and it’s been spotless ever since. Sort of like the Bruins’ play starting with that Penn State game.

