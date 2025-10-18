UCLA football vs. Maryland live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
‘One of the coolest things.’ Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone reunite to jumpstart UCLA
They’re calling their favorite audible again.
One quarterback guru contacts the other, asking for help in creating a dynamic offense.
The answer is always yes. The results say as much about Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone’s devotion to one another as they do about their ability to mass-produce yards and points for UCLA.
“No matter what happens,” Neuheisel said in an interview with The Times, “as long as you’re around him you have a smile on your face.”

UCLA proved it’s no one-hit wonder with rout of Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sheet of paper greeted every UCLA player as he stepped into his row and took his seat on the team plane.
On it, in large block letters, was printed six words and a challenge from their interim coach: “ARE YOU A ONE-HIT WONDER?”
A week after upsetting Penn State, the Bruins answered emphatically.
Hell, no!
These guys had another triumph in them. A big one.
In an encore that was every bit the success of its smash debut under a makeshift coaching staff, UCLA continued its stunning transformation from winless team to … Big Ten powerhouse? College Football Playoff contender? Sports comeback story of the year?

Can UCLA maintain its new ‘standard?’ Five things to watch versus Maryland
Historians looking back at UCLA’s 2025 football season will peg the Penn State game as the Bruins’ first victory.
In ways both large and small, they will be wrong.
When Tim Skipper first took over the team a month ago, he placed a new opponent on the schedule: the locker room. The interim coach showed players pictures of how it should look, including the lockers and the surrounding floor.
They scrubbed the place and it’s been spotless ever since. Sort of like the Bruins’ play starting with that Penn State game.