UCLA football vs. Maryland live updates, how to watch and start time

‘One of the coolest things.’ Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone reunite to jumpstart UCLA

UCLA offensive analyst Noel Mazzone greets Jerry Neuheisel, former Bruins quarterback and interim offensive coordinator, on the field before the Bruins’ game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich.

They’re calling their favorite audible again.

One quarterback guru contacts the other, asking for help in creating a dynamic offense.

The answer is always yes. The results say as much about Jerry Neuheisel and Noel Mazzone’s devotion to one another as they do about their ability to mass-produce yards and points for UCLA.

“No matter what happens,” Neuheisel said in an interview with The Times, “as long as you’re around him you have a smile on your face.”