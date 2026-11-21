No. 4 UCLA defeats Illinois, improves to 10-0 for first time since 1998

UCLA wide receiver Aidan Mizell runs with the ball on a 63-yard reception in the first half against Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday night.

Clinging to a five-point lead in the final minutes, with Illinois driving and threatening to take the lead, UCLA was in danger of suffering its first loss and seeing its perfect season derailed.

But like it has all season, the UCLA defense nicknamed the “Bruin Bullies” never wavered.

On third down, UCLA cornerback Scooter Jackson recorded his second interception of the game, returning it 41 yards and setting up a 37-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani.